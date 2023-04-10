Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s ‘first look’ 9 Photos . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:23 PM IST Livemint The rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPho... moreThe rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s launch is months away. Recently, CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro were shared by 9to5Mac, giving a first look of the phone. 1/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro may feature a titanium frame with rounded corners. 2/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in an all-new Deep red colour variant. 3/9It will replace the existing Deep Purple colour model and will accompany the usual White, Space Black, and Gold. 4/9Apple is said to increase the camera size on iPhone 15 Pro. 5/9As per the leaked CAD images, individual lens protrusion will almost double on the upcoming iPhone. 6/9The Cupertino-based company is said to reduce the size of bezels and notch. As per 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 Pro may have bezels as thin as 1.55mm. (9to5Mac) 7/9Also, the handset will be smaller in size than the current iPhone 14 Pro. 8/9Another important change coming with iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port replacing the existing lightning port. 9/9Apple may also replace the current power and volume buttons with haptic mute and volume buttons.