Home / Photos / Apple iPhone 15 Pro's 'first look'

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s ‘first look’

9 Photos . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:23 PM IST Livemint

The rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

1/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro may feature a titanium frame with rounded corners. 
2/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in an all-new Deep red colour variant. 
3/9It will replace the existing Deep Purple colour model and will accompany the usual White, Space Black, and Gold.
4/9Apple is said to increase the camera size on iPhone 15 Pro. 
5/9As per the leaked CAD images, individual lens protrusion will almost double on the upcoming iPhone.
6/9The Cupertino-based company is said to reduce the size of bezels and notch. As per 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 Pro may have bezels as thin as 1.55mm.  (9to5Mac)
7/9Also, the handset will be smaller in size than the current iPhone 14 Pro.
8/9Another important change coming with iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port replacing the existing lightning port. 
9/9Apple may also replace the current power and volume buttons with haptic mute and volume buttons.
