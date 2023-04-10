Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s ‘first look’

9 Photos . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Share Via

The rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPho... moreThe rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s launch is months away. Recently, CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro were shared by 9to5Mac, giving a first look of the phone.