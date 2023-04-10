Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s ‘first look’

9 Photos . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:23 PM IST

The rumour mill is churning news around Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s launch is months away. Recently, CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro were shared by 9to5Mac, giving a first look of the phone.

1/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro may feature a titanium frame with rounded corners.

2/9Apple iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in an all-new Deep red colour variant.

3/9It will replace the existing Deep Purple colour model and will accompany the usual White, Space Black, and Gold.

4/9Apple is said to increase the camera size on iPhone 15 Pro.

5/9As per the leaked CAD images, individual lens protrusion will almost double on the upcoming iPhone.

6/9The Cupertino-based company is said to reduce the size of bezels and notch. As per 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 Pro may have bezels as thin as 1.55mm.

7/9Also, the handset will be smaller in size than the current iPhone 14 Pro.

8/9Another important change coming with iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port replacing the existing lightning port.