Apple iPhone turns 16: Journey over the years

15 Photos . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
  • Your favourite iPhone just turned 16. Here’s a look at the iPhone journey over the years
1/15First iPhone was introduced on March 9, 2007 by Steve Jobs with features like GPS and 3G
2/15Next iPhone – iPhone 3G was introduced in 2008
3/15iPhone 4 was launched after two years in 2010 with an 8MP camera and A4 chipset
4/15In 2011, iPhone 4s was unveiled. It has an 8MP camera.
5/15Apple iPhone 5 was the next iPhone. It was launched in September, marking the beginning of iPhone launch in September followed till date
6/15In 2014, Apple launched iPhone 6 Plus, the first plus-sized model 
7/15First iPhone SE with affordable pricing was released in 2016
8/15In the same year, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were introduced – bringing splash, water and dust resistant body. It was with iPhone 7 series that Apple removed the 3.5 headphone jack
9/15In September 2017, Apple launched iPhone 8 series with Home Button and Touch ID
10/15Apple iPhone X was the first iPhone to come with a notch. It also offered an edge-to-edge screen and wireless charging.
11/15The iPhone 11 series was launched in 2019. It introduced full 4K60 video recording with the front camera
12/15The second-generation iPhone SE was introduced in 2020. It has the same iPhone 8 design and is powered by A13 chip
13/15First iPhone with 5G was introduced in September 2020 with the iPhone 12 series
14/15Apple iPhone 13 was released in 2021 with an advanced camera.
15/15The latest iPhone series – iPhone 14 was launched in September last year. The series offer features like Dynamic Island, Crash Detection and Satellite connectivity
