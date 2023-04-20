OPEN APP
Apple Saket store in images: Take a look

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company's lates... more

1/8Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company's second official retail store in India today.
1/8Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company’s second official retail store in India today.
2/8Located inside the Select City Mall, Saket, Delhi, the store is called Apple Saket. (Apple)
2/8Located inside the Select City Mall, Saket, Delhi, the store is called Apple Saket. (Apple)
3/8Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple's products and accessories. (Apple)
3/8Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories. (Apple)
4/8The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
4/8The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
5/8The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. (Apple)
5/8The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. (Apple)
6/8Customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions. (Apple)
6/8Customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions. (Apple)
7/8Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. (Apple)
7/8Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. (Apple)
8/8Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.
8/8Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.
