Apple Saket store in images: Take a look 8 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST Livemint Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company's latest store in India called Apple Saket on Thursday 1/8Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company’s second official retail store in India today. 2/8Located inside the Select City Mall, Saket, Delhi, the store is called Apple Saket. 3/8Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories. 4/8The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. 5/8The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. 6/8Customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions. 7/8Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. 8/8Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.