Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement in photos: Check out the Indian players selected for the tournament

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Share Via

India have announced their 15-member squad for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Surya Kumar Yadav will lead the Indian team, while Shubman Gill will be the vice-captain.

1/5BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, and others meet to finalise the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. On August 19, the BCCI unveiled the 15-member Indian squad for the tournament. (@BCCI/X)

2/5T20I India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar speak at a press briefing to announce India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

3/5India T20I India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar share a light moment while addressing the press following the Senior Men’s Selection Committee meeting to announce India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup at BCCI Headquarters, Mumbai, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

4/5The combo images feature India Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 squad members; top row (left to right) – captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya; middle row – Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh; bottom row – Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. (PTI)