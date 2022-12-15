OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Banks with higher interest rates of 8% to 9% on fixed deposits (FDs)

Banks with higher interest rates of 8% to 9% on fixed deposits (FDs)

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST Livemint
  • Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 35-bps repo rate rise on Wednesday of last week, which brought the key rate to 6.25% for the fifth time, here are the banks now providing 8 to 9% returns on fixed deposits.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Effective from: 6th December | Interest rates for the general public: 9.01% | Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.26% | Tenure: 5 years (iStock)
1/7Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Effective from: 6th December | Interest rates for the general public: 9.01% | Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.26% | Tenure: 5 years (iStock)
Unity Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 21st November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.50% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.00% I Tenure: 181 Days and 501 Days
2/7Unity Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 21st November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.50% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.00% I Tenure: 181 Days and 501 Days
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 5th November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.00% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 80 Weeks (560 Days)
3/7Ujjivan Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 5th November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.00% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 80 Weeks (560 Days)
Equitas Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 14th December 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 888 days
4/7Equitas Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 14th December 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 888 days
Fincare Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 9th November 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 1000 days
5/7Fincare Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 9th November 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 1000 days
ESAF Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 15/12/2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 999 days (2 years 8 months & 25 days)
6/7ESAF Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 15/12/2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 999 days (2 years 8 months & 25 days)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank I Effective from: November 21, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 700 Days (Pixel)
7/7Utkarsh Small Finance Bank I Effective from: November 21, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 700 Days (Pixel)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout