Banks with higher interest rates of 8% to 9% on fixed deposits (FDs) 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST Livemint Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 35-bps repo rate rise on Wednesday of last week, which brought the key rate to 6.25% for the fifth time, here are the banks now providing 8 to 9% returns on fixed deposits. 1/7Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Effective from: 6th December | Interest rates for the general public: 9.01% | Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.26% | Tenure: 5 years (iStock) 2/7Unity Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 21st November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.50% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 9.00% I Tenure: 181 Days and 501 Days 3/7Ujjivan Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 5th November, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8.00% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 80 Weeks (560 Days) 4/7Equitas Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 14th December 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 888 days 5/7Fincare Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 9th November 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 1000 days 6/7ESAF Small Finance Bank I Effective from: 15/12/2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.50% I Tenure: 999 days (2 years 8 months & 25 days) 7/7Utkarsh Small Finance Bank I Effective from: November 21, 2022 I Interest rates for the general public: 8% I Interest rates for senior citizens: 8.75% I Tenure: 700 Days (Pixel)