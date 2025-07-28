Barabanki stampede: Devotees headed for darshan at UP's Awsaneshwar temple land in hospital after deadly chaos | In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Barabanki stampede: Panic and chaos occurred at UP's Ausaneshwar temple after a live electric wire, damaged by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday. As per PTI report, two people died and 32 others suffered injuries.

1/6Barabanki stampede: Injured people undergoing treatment at a hospital after stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple. (PTI)

2/6Barabanki stampede: Doctors attending to a patient after after Avsaneshwar temple chaos. A live electric wire broken by monkeys triggered the mayhem, according to officials, which left 32 injured. (PTI)

3/6Barabanki stampede: Family members sit beside patients undergoing treatment after Avsaneshwar temple chaos in which two people were killed. (PTI)

4/6Barabanki stampede: Injured admitted at a nearby hospital after stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple. (PTI)

5/6Barabanki stampede: Around 6 devotees suffered serious injuries in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. (Screengrab @HT)