Business News/ Photos / Barabanki stampede: Devotees headed for darshan at UP's Awsaneshwar temple land in hospital after deadly chaos | In pics

Barabanki stampede: Devotees headed for darshan at UP's Awsaneshwar temple land in hospital after deadly chaos | In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 01:58 PM IST Fareha Naaz

Barabanki stampede: Panic and chaos occurred at UP's Ausaneshwar temple after a live electric wire, damaged by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday. As per PTI report, two people died and 32 others suffered injuries.

Barabanki stampede: Injured people undergoing treatment at a hospital after stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple. (PTI)

Barabanki stampede: Doctors attending to a patient after after Avsaneshwar temple chaos. A live electric wire broken by monkeys triggered the mayhem, according to officials, which left 32 injured. (PTI)

Barabanki stampede: Family members sit beside patients undergoing treatment after Avsaneshwar temple chaos in which two people were killed. (PTI)

Barabanki stampede: Injured admitted at a nearby hospital after stampede at Avsaaneshwar temple. (PTI)

Barabanki stampede: Around 6 devotees suffered serious injuries in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. (Screengrab @HT)

Barabanki stampede occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area where devotees had gathered for ‘jalabhishek’ on the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan.  (Screengrab @HT)

