Beating Retreat Ceremony in photos: Vijay chowk reverberates with Indian tunes

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Beating Retreat Ceremony: The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations in India. From how the ceremony started in 1955, to how it is celebrated in the 21st century - here's a look

1/7The Beating Retreat ceremony signals the end of the Republic Day celebrations in India. Every year, it is held on the evening of January 29, three days after Republic Day in New Delhi, and other state capitals. (file photo)

2/7The history of “Beating the Retreat” dates back to the 17th century. The ceremony marks the end of a day’s fighting or patrolling by the soldiers and their return to the camps at sunset. In India, the Beating Retreat ceremony was first held in 1955 during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Since then, it has been observed every year on January 29. (@NarendraModi)

3/7The ceremony starts at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi after the President of India, the Chief Guest of the event, arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the 'President's Bodyguards' (PBG). (@NarendraModi)

4/7The President's Bodyguards' (PBG) commander then asks the unit to give the National Salute. (@NarendraModi)

5/7Following the salute, the National Anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, is played by the Massed Bands. At the same time, the Indian National flag unfurls on the flagpole. (@NarendraModi)

6/7The Beating Retreat ceremony features performances by Military Bands, Pipes and Drums Bands, Buglers and Trumpeters from various Army Regiments. The bands from the Navy and Air Force also take part in the ceremony. (@NarendraModi)