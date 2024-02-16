Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on February 16, 2024

Japan's Nikkei charged toward an all-time high on Friday, helped higher by a buoyant Wall Street after a big fall in U.S. retail sales revived the chance of a June rate cut, which in turn weighed on the dollar. Nikkei surged 1.4% to 38,678 points, just within a whisker of the all-time high of 38,957 points hit in 1989 that marked the peak of Japan's so called bubble economy. The index is up 4.8% for the week, the third straight week of gains, bringing the year-to-date gains to a staggering 15.6%. Elsewhere, Asian shares mostly tracked Wall Street higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% and was headed for a 1.4% weekly gain.