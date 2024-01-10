Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 10, 2024

Updated: 10 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Wednesday following weakness in global peers and as investors awaited the Q3 earnings season. Gift Nifty was trading 32 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The US stock market indices ended mostly lower on Tuesday dragged by energy stocks and a moderate rise in Treasury yields. Investors assessed the timing and size of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024 ahead of inflation data this week. Decreasing expectations that the central bank could begin cutting rates as soon as March kept US Treasury yields elevated above 4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.85 points, or 0.42%, to 37,525.16, while the S&P 500 eased 7.04 points, or 0.15%, to 4,756.50. The Nasdaq Composite ended 13.94 points, or 0.09%, higher at 14,857.71. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded mostly lower Wednesday tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street, while Japanese stocks extended gains after hitting a 33-year high in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% and the Topix gained 0.33%. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally lower, while the Kosdaq plunged 0.76%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weak opening. (iStock)

3/9On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended flat following mixed global cues as investors awaited key macroeconomic numbers and the December quarter earnings. The Sensex closed at 71,386.21, up 31 points, or 0.04%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,544.85, higher by 32 points, or 0.15%. (MINT_PRINT)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.15 percent lower at 21,570, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday, extending the previous day's rally, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week, though a bigger-than-anticipated build in products inventories capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.88 a barrel at 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.53 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9American investment bank Goldman Sachs has revised its year-end 2024 target for the benchmark Nifty50, increasing it from 21,800 to 23,500, in less than two months. This adjustment reflects an enhanced outlook for both economic growth and interest rate trends. The updated target suggests a potential upside of over 8% for the index compared to its current level. In Tuesday's trading session, the Nifty50 was at 21,707, marking a nearly 1% increase from the previous close.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹ 990.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 104.23 crore worth of stocks on January 9, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee stayed on an upward track for the third straight session and rose 6 paise to 83.08 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on January 9 amid a weak American currency and favorable crude oil prices. A positive cue from domestic equity markets and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors also supported the Indian currency, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07 and rose to the level of 83.04 against the dollar in initial deals. The local unit then traded at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.