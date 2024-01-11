 Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 11, 2024 | Mint Primer
Business News/ Photos / Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 11, 2024

Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 11, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 11 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST Pranati Deva

1/9The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 170.57 points, or 0.45%, to 37,695.73, while the S&P 500 rose 26.95 points, or 0.57%, to 4,783.45. The Nasdaq Composite ended 111.94 points, or 0.75%, higher at 14,969.65.The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield held near 4%and a $37 billion auction of the notes drew above-average demand. Among stocks, Meta Platforms shares gained 3.65%, while Nvidia stock price hit a record high and closed up 2.28%. (REUTERS)
2/9Asian markets traded higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with Japanese indices extending record-breaking rally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.88% at the open, crossing the 35,000 mark briefly for the first time since February 1990. The Topix rallied 1.49% to hit fresh 33-year highs. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.17%, while Kosdaq was up 0.72%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening. (iStock)
3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 18 points or 0.09 percent higher at 21,733, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. 
4/9On Wednesday, the equity benchmark indices ended higher led by gains in IT and metal stocks ahead of the major Q3 earnings and the important inflation readings this week that could impact the interest rate outlook.  The Sensex gained 271.50 points, or 0.38%, to close at 71,657.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 73.85 points, or 0.34%, higher at 21,618.70.
5/9Oil prices ticked higher in Asian trading as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 0202 GMT. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel. (REUTERS)
6/9The shareholders of SpiceJet have approved the plan to raise funds via the issuance of equity shares and warrants, the carrier said in a regulatory filing made following its annual general meeting (AGM) on January 10. The shareholders voted in favour of the issue and allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, and the issue and allotment of warrants with an option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares on preferential basis, as per the exchange filing.Ahead of the AGM, it was reported that the beleaguered airline planned to seek nod from stakeholders to raise 2,250 crore to fuel its expansion and revitalisation. The filing, however, did not mention the targeted amount of fundraise towards which the shareholders have given their approval.
7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth 1,721.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased 2,080.01 crore worth of stocks on January 10, provisional data from the NSE showed.
8/9The rupee (INR) recovered early losses to end higher for a sixth straight day and settled at 83.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, January 10. Tracking a firm trend in equity markets and easing crude prices, the local currency registered a jump of ten paise for the day from its previous close. Throughout the session, the domestic currency oscillated within a range of 83.18 - 82.97.
9/9Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, supported by a slightly weaker U.S. dollar ahead of a critical inflation report that could offer some clues on whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year. Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $2,032.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,039.60 per ounce.
