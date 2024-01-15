Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 15, 2024

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to ... moreBefore Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Monday following mixed trade in Asian peers. Gift Nifty was trading 4 points higher, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The Dow Jones industrial Average slipped Friday as traders parsed through the first batch of fourth-quarter earnings and digested the second in a pair of closely watched inflation reports this week. The 30-stock Dow lost 118.04 points, or 0.31%, to close at 37,592.98. The S&P 500 ended the day 0.08% higher at 4,783.83, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed just above flat, gaining 0.02% to settle at 14,972.76. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets are trading mostly mixed after US stock market ended on a flat range-bound note on January 13 following mixed bank earnings offset cooler-than-expected inflation news that buoyed hopes for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Japanese markets outperformed their peers with both the indices Nikkei 225 and Topix trading at their highest levels since 1990 on Friday. On Janaury 15, The Nikkei gained 0.54%, while Topix rose 0.83%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.08% and Kosdaq declined 0.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a positive start. (iStock)

3/9On Friday last week, the Indian stock market indices ended the volatile session with strong gains, primarily driven by the stellar performance of IT giants such as Infosys and TCS. The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 72,720.96 during the session before closing the day with a robust gain of 847 points, or 1.18 percent, at 72,568.45. The Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 21,928.25 during the session and closed at 21,894.55, jumping 247 points, or 1.14 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 4 points or 0.02 percent higher at 22,047, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9In a double whammy for the economy, retail inflation soared to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent in December, while industrial production fell to an 8-month low of 2.4 per cent in November, according to a set of government data released on Friday.

6/9Oil prices moved little in Asian trade on Monday as markets awaited new developments in the Middle East conflict, while anticipation of several key U.S. and Chinese economic readings this week kept sentiment on edge. Brent Oil WTI Futures expiring in March fell 0.1% to $78.23 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.1% to $72.73 a barrel by 19:48 ET (00:48 GMT). A U.S. market holiday is expected to keep trading volumes thin. (AFP)

7/9Gold prices scaled a one-week peak on Friday as an escalation in the Middle East conflict fuelled safe-haven buying, while softer U.S. producer price inflation boosted bets that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates sooner. Spot gold was up 1% at $2,048.21 per ounce at 2:24 p.m. ET (1924 GMT), after climbing as much as 1.7% earlier in the session. Bullion was mostly flat on the week, but extended its run above the $2,000 level to nearly a month. U.S. gold futures settled 1.6% higher at $2,051.60.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹ 340.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,911.19 crore worth of stocks on January 12, provisional data from the NSE showed.