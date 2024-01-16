Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 16, 2024

Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to ... moreBefore Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open lower on Thursday following losses in Asian peers with Japanese stocks halting their record-breaking rally. Gift Nifty was down 47 points, indicating a weak start for Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9US stock markets were closed Monday on account of the Martin Luther King holiday. Meanwhile, US stock futures traded lower on Tuesday as investors awaited further data and bank earnings that will provide a better glimpse into the state of the American consumer. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures dipped more than 0.1 percent, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2 percent. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets fell on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks also halting their record-breaking rally since the start of the year. The Nikkei fell 0.72 percent in early trading after Japan’s corporate goods price index came in flat year-on-year, compared with a 0.30 percent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The CGPI also climbed 0.30 percent month-on-month in December, compared to expectations it will remain flat. The broad-based Topix dropped 0.80 percent. The country’s benchmark Nikkei 225 has hit key milestones of 34,000, 35,000 and 36,000 — levels the index has not seen since 1990. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 is on pace for a third straight day of losses, falling 1.11 percent. (iStock)

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 47 points or 0.21 percent lower at 22,104, indicating a weak opening for the Indian markets. (MINT_PRINT)

4/9Nifty 50 and the Sensex- domestic market benchmarks- settled at their fresh closing peaks on Monday, January 15 on gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys. The Sensex surged 759.49 points, or 1.05%, to end at 73,327.94, while the Nifty 50 ended 202.90 points, or 0.93%, higher at 22,097.45. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹ 376.1 lakh crore from nearly ₹ 373.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹ 2.8 lakh crore in a single session.

5/9Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis escalated and ship tracking data showed more tankers altering course away from the Red Sea in response to attacks in the area by Yemen's Houthi movement. Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or about 0.2%, to$78.27 a barrel at 0002 GMT. The contract had settled 14 cents lower on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.52 per barrel after a U.S. public holiday on Monday. (REUTERS)

6/9Jio Financial Services, Reliance Industries' newly listed subsidiary, on January 15 reported a net profit of ₹ 293 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year, down from the previous quarter's ₹ 668 crore. The company's net interest income was at ₹ 269 crore for the quarter. Its total interest income was at ₹ 414 crore and total revenue was at ₹ 413 crore, the company said in its second quarterly earrings after listing on bourses in August 2023. Additionally, the company also said that it has made two new appointments in the senior management. (REUTERS)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 1,085.72 crore after consistent selling in previous four consecutive sessions, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 820.69 crore worth of stocks on January 15, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9Gold fell slightly on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields jumped, with investors awaiting comments from a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week for more clarity on the central bank's interest rate trajectory. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,050.35 per ounce, as of 0201 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,054.10.