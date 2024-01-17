Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 17, 2024

Updated: 17 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday following losses in Asian peers after Wall Street fell in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was trading 3 points lower, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9US stock market indices ended lower on Tuesday dragged by selling in banking stocks. Morgan Stanley shares tumbled 4.2% to a more than one-month low, while Goldman Sachs share price closed 0.7% higher. Spirit Airlines shares slumped 47%. Apple share price dropped 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.62% to 37,361.12 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.37% to end at 4,765.98 points. The Nasdaq ended 0.19% lower at 14,944.35 points. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar was near a one-month high on Wednesday as hawkish rhetoric from central bankers beat back bets of early interest rate cuts, while geopolitical worries kept risk sentiment in check. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.31%, touching a fresh one-month low. Japan's Nikkei shrugged off the broader malaise and was perched at a new 34-year peak. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.46%, while the Kosdaq dropped 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated to a weaker open.

3/9On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended lower, snapping their five-day winning streak amid negative global cues. The Sensex declined 199.17 points, or 0.27%, to close at 73,128.77, while the Nifty 50 settled 65.15 points, or 0.29%, lower at 22,032.30. (MINT_PRINT)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 3 points or 0.02 percent lower at 21,833, indicating a flat opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a stronger U.S. dollar limited demand for greenback-denominated crude, though the rising risks of supply disruptions amid the intensifying conflict in the Red Sea curbed the losses. Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.93 a barrel by 0215 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 43 cents, or 0.59%, to $71.97 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9HDFC Bank on January 16 reported a net profit of Rs 16,372 crore for the October-December quarter of 2023-24, which marks a 33.5 percent jump from Rs 12,259 crore clocked a year ago. The net profit, at Rs 16,372 crore, is almost in line with the market estimates of ₹ 16,427 crore. The net interest income (NII) of ₹ 28,470 crore, increased by 23.9 percent as compared to ₹ 22,990 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The NII, at ₹ 28,470 crore, is lower as against the market estimates of ₹ 29,554 crore. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.26 percent, up from 1.23 percent last year. On the other hand, net NPA for the quarter stood at 0.31 percent compared to 0.33 percent last year. (Bloomberg)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 656.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 369.29 crore worth of stocks on January 16, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee slumped 23 paise to 83.09 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 16, as a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and negative equity market dented investor sentiment. Besides, volatile crude oil prices in the international markets weighed on the domestic currency, Forex traders said.