Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 18, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Thursday following losses in Asian peers after US markets fell for the 3rd straight session. Gift Nifty was trading 188 pts lower, indicating a gap down start for Nifty.

1/9US stock market indices ended lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling to its lowest in over a week, as Treasury yields spiked after strong December US retail sales data diminished hopes of early interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.25% to 37,266.67, while the S&P 500 fell 0.56% to end at 4,739.21. The Nasdaq ended 0.59% lower at 14,855.62. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares were off to a tepid start on Thursday, weighed down by a murky economic outlook in China and expectations the global rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially thought. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher while the dollar hovered near a one-month peak as investors pared their bets on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve beginning as early as March. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, though it was still languishing near Wednesday's two-month low of 490.45 points. The index had tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday, its steepest one-day percentage fall in more than five months, led by a slump in Chinese stocks after a slew of economic data pointed to a shaky economic recovery in China. China's blue-chip stock index bottomed at 3,204.6383 points, its lowest since 2019, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index touched an over 14-month low of 15,183.96.

3/9The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed their biggest single-day percentage loss since June 2022 on Wednesday.The Sensex cracked 1,628.01 points, or 2.23%, to end at 71,500.76, while the Nifty 50 ended 460.35 points, or 2.09%, lower at 21,571.95. The meltdown was triggered by a selloff in banking stocks led by the bellwether HDFC Bank.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 188 points or 0.8 percent lower at 21,400, indicating a weak opening for the Indian markets.

5/9US Treasury yields rose after upbeat retail sales data strengthened the case that interest rate cuts will not be as imminent as the market expects. Two-year yields rose about 13 basis points to 4.354%, their biggest daily increase in over a month. Benchmark 10-year yields added 4 bps to 4.104%, their highest since December 13. Meanwhile, the US dollar held close to a one-month peak versus major peers on Thursday. The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, traded little changed at 103.36 in the Asian morning, after reaching 103.69 on Wednesday for the first time since December 13.

6/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹ 10,578.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 4,006.44 crore worth of stocks on January 17, provisional data from the NSE showed.

7/9Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as OPEC forecast relatively strong growth in global oil demand over the next two years and a cold blast in the U.S. disrupted some oil production. Brent crude futures gained 28 cents to $78.16 a barrel by 0004 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 34 cents at $72.90. (AP)

8/9Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields, but hovered near five-week lows as investors tempered rate-cut optimism after hawkish comments from central bank officials and robust data. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,010.59 per ounce by 0121 GMT, a day after it fell to $2,001.72 - its lowest since Dec. 13. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,012.40.