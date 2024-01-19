Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 19, 2024

Updated: 19 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to ... moreBefore Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers after US markets rose in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was trading 36 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9US stock market indices ended higher on Thursday led by technology stocks, with the S&P 500 approaching record highs as chipmakers rallied. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.54% to 37,468.61, while the S&P 500 surged 0.88% to end at 4,780.94. The Nasdaq ended 1.35% higher at 15,055.65. US-listed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) shares jumped nearly 10%, lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index to close at an all-time high. The chipmakers saw the biggest rally in more than a month. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded higher on Friday tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street fuelled by technology stocks. Investors also assessed Japan’s December core inflation data which came in at its lowest level since June 2022 ahead of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.4% and the Topix gained 0.98%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.14%, while Kosdaq surged 1.37%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a flattish open. (iStock)

3/9On Thursday, the Indian benchmark equity indices slipped into further weakness and ended the volatile session lower, extending their losses for the third consecutive session. In three sessions, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have fallen about 3% each amid selling pressure due to rising US bond yields, prompted by robust recent economic data in the US, raising concerns about potential delays in interest rate cuts. The Sensex declined 313.90 points, or 0.44%, to close at 71,186.86, while the Nifty 50 settled 109.70 points, or 0.51%, lower at 21,462.25.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 36 points or 0.17 percent higher at 21,582, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices drifted lower on Friday after a rally the day before, as geopolitical tensions and disruptions in U.S. oil production from a cold blast were countered by concerns over slow demand growth in China. Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.93 a barrel by 0151 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) slid 3 cents to $74.05. (REUTERS)

6/9Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 19. RIL is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. The digital services and retail business is expected to lead RIL’s growth for the December quarter. However, the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹ 9,901.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 5,977.12 crore worth of stocks on January 18, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9Gold prices were set on Friday for their worst week in more than a month, as the dollar and Treasury yields strengthened after U.S. central bankers pushed back against expectations of early rate cuts amid signs of resilience in the economy. Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,023.52 per ounce by 0158 GMT. However, it has fallen 1.2% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,025.40.