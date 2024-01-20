Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 20, 2024

Updated: 20 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to ... moreBefore Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the green on Saturday following gains in US markets in overnight deals. Stocks including RIL, Paytm, HUL will be in focus following their Q3 quarter results announced yesterdy. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9Tech shares helped power the S&P 500 to its first record high close in two years on Friday to confirm a bull market, while European stocks registered weekly declines amid fading expectations for central bank interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 394.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 37,863.6, the S&P 500 gained 58.86 points, or 1.23 percent, to 4,839.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 255.32 points, or 1.7 percent, to 15,310.97. (REUTERS)

2/9On Friday, the benchmark indices witnessed a minor upside bounce after showing sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions. The Sensex jumped 496.37 points, or 0.70%, to end at 71,683.23, while the Nifty 50 settled 160.15 points, or 0.75%, higher at 21,622.40. The domestic equity market will have a normal trading session today, while the markets will remain shut on Monday, January 22.

3/9Digital payments major Paytm on Friday announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise in revenue by 38 percent to ₹ 2,850.5 crore, compared to ₹ 2,062.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The firm said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹ 221 crore from ₹ 392 crore reported in the last financial year. The firm has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021. However, Paytm reported a marginal increase of 13 percent in revenue in every quarter, while the loss narrowed by 23 percent.

4/9Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, reported a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 19,641 crore in the third quarter of FY24 led by consumer businesses and the oil & gas segment. RIL's total revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 3.2% YoY to ₹ 2,27,970 crore. Reliance Industries' consolidated EBITDA during the quarter ended December 2023 rose 16.7% YoY to ₹ 44,678 crore, while EBITDA margin grew by 210 bps YoY to 18%.

5/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹ 3,689.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,638.46 crore worth of stocks on January 19, provisional data from the NSE showed.

6/9The rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). Forex traders said positive cues from the domestic equity markets and a softer dollar provided support to the Indian currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.15, then slipped to 83.16 before trading at 83.14 against the greenback in morning deals, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

7/9Gold firmed on Friday but was poised to record its biggest weekly decline in six, as comments from Federal Reserve policymakers through the week lowered expectations of an early rate cut. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,027.49 per ounce by 2:02pm ET (1902 GMT), but was down 1 percent so far in the week.

8/9Oil prices settled slightly lower on Friday but recorded a weekly gain as Middle East tensions and disruptions to oil output offset concerns about the Chinese and global economies. Brent futures settled 54 cents lower at $78.56 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 67 cents to settle at $73.41. For the week, Brent gained about 0.5% while the U.S. benchmark rose over 1%. (REUTERS)