Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 23, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 08:46 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday following surge in Asian peers after Wall Street hit record high in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was trading 198 points higher, indicating a gap-up start for Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before market opens today:

1/9The S&P 500 touched a fresh record high on Monday led by a rally in tech stocks in another session of gains for Wall Street's major indexes, with investors monitoring the ongoing corporate earnings season and any clues on interest-rate cuts this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 138.01 points, or 0.36%, to 38,001.81, while the S&P 500 rose 10.62 points, or 0.22%, to 4,850.43. The Nasdaq Composite ended 49.32 points, or 0.32%, higher at 15,360.29. (REUTERS)

2/9On January 20, the domestic equity markets ended the special trading session of Saturday lower dragged by selling in index heavyweights as investors reacted to Q3 results. The Sensex declined 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71,423.65, while the Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80. This is a holiday truncated week as markets were closed on Monday on account of pran pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and will remain closed on Friday for the Republic day holiday.

3/9Asian markets traded mostly higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outcome. Japanese shares surged to fresh 34-year highs and the yen steadied on Tuesday, hoping the Bank of Japan will not rock the boat by pivoting away from its super easy policy any time soon, while Chinese stocks extended declines after a brutal session. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6% to the highest level since February 1990, bringing the year-to-date gains to 9.9%. Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2% higher, but were down more than 6% this year due to the tumble in Chinese shares. (Pixabay)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 198 points or 0.92 percent higher at 21,788, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the global demand outlook for oil offset geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply worries following an attack on a Russian fuel export terminal over the weekend. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.92 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were last down 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $74.66 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s to rank as the fourth-biggest equity market globally for the first time, Bloomberg reported. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. India’s stock market capitalization had crossed $4 trillion for the first time on December 5. The rally in the Indian stock market came on the back of a rapidly growing retail investor base, sustained inflows from foreign institutional investors (FII), strong corporate earnings and robust domestic macroeconomic fundamentals. (MINT_PRINT)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers for four days in a row, selling shares worth ₹ 545.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded ₹ 719.31 crore worth of stocks on January 20, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee gained 7 paise to settle at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking robust buying in domestic equity markets and weak American currency overseas. However, strengthening crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows capped the sharp gain in the domestic currency, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.15 and traded between the peak of 83.06 and the lowest level of 83.16 against the greenback.