 Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 24, 2024 | Mint Primer
Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 24, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM IST Pranati Deva

1/9The US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday with the S&P 500 rising to a record high close for the third straight session. Investors digested a mixed bag of early quarterly results and awaited a slew of additional reports from Tesla and other companies later this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.29% to end at 4,864.59, while the Nasdaq gained 0.43% to 15,425.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25% lower at 37,905.45. (REUTERS)
2/9Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday tracking mixed trends on Wall Street overnight and as investors gauged key economic data from Japan. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.26%, while the Topix declined 0.15%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.43% and Kosdaq dipped 1.35%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger open.
3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 23 points or 0.11 percent lower at 21,239, indicating a flat opening for the Indian markets. 
4/9Domestic market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex suffered strong losses on an across-the-board selloff on Tuesday, January 23, amid weak global cues. The sell-off was not only broad-based but also more pronounced in the midcap and smallcap space, reflecting deeper losses in the respective indices. The Sensex plunged 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to end at 70,370.55, while the Nifty 50 closed 333.00 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80. (MINT_PRINT)
5/9Oil prices were little changed in Asian trading on Wednesday as weak demand and a recovery in supply limited the market's reaction to mounting geopolitical risk. The front-month March contract for Brent crude inched up 5 cents to $79.60 a barrel as at 0138 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 7 cents to $74.44 a barrel. The prompt-month contract for Brent crude was trading at a 42 cent premium over the following month as geopolitical tension drove demand for nearer-term supply. A coalition of 24 nations led by the U.S. and UK conducted new strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen on Tuesday. The strikes were aimed at stopping the Houthis' attacks on global trade, Britain said in a joint statement. (REUTERS)
6/9Axis Bank reported a net profit of 6,071 crore for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2023-24, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. The net profit, at 6071 crore, is slightly missing the market estimate of 6,114 crore. Its net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest earned from lending activities and the interest paid to depositors, came in at 12,532 crore. It is almost in line with the market estimate of 12,555 crore. (REUTERS)
7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers for five days in a row, selling shares worth 3,115.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought 214.40 crore worth of stocks on January 23, provisional data from the NSE showed.
8/9The rupee depreciated 8 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar, as foreign fund outflows and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments. However, a weak US Dollar against major rivals overseas supported the domestic unit and cushioned the downside, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.11 and finally settled at 83.15 against the dollar, down by 8 paise from its previous close. During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.06 and a low of 83.17 against the American currency. (Shutterstock)
9/9Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's depth and scale of interest rate cuts. Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,027.39 per ounce by 0156 GMT. U.S. gold futures, however, rose 0.1% to $2,028.40. The dollar index hovered near a six-week high, making bullion less appealing for other currency holders.
