Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 25, 2024

25 Jan 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to ... moreBefore Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the green on Thursday despite caution in Asian peers after Wall Street ended mixed in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was up 20 points, indicating a positive start for Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The S&P 500 climbed to its fourth straight record high close on Wednesday, as Netflix surged following blowout quarterly results and a strong report from ASML fuelled gains in chipmakers. The S&P 500 climbed 0.08 percent to end the session at 4,868.55 points. Even as the S&P 500 rose, declining stocks outnumbered their rising peers within the index by a 2.5-to-1 ratio. The Nasdaq gained 0.36 percent to 15,481.92 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.26 percent to 37,806.39 points. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks traded cautiously and bonds fell on Thursday while investors waited on more details of China's stimulus plans and for a European Central Bank meeting later in the session. The dollar bounced from lows after a survey showed U.S. business activity picking up in January. The Canadian dollar fell after the Bank of Canada held rates but dropped language that had said it was prepared for further hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% in early trade, with the Hang Seng opening 0.6% higher and mainland indexes steady. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3%. The Hang Seng is trading 8% above Monday's 15-month low, but it remains down more than 6% for the year to date and almost 20% below where it began in 2023. World stocks are up 21% since then (iStock)

3/9Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex made a solid comeback on Wednesday, January 24, to end with strong gains and snap their two-day losing run on all-round buying amid positive global cues. Nifty finally ended at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 percent while Sensex closed at 71,060.31, up 690 points, or 0.98 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 20 points or 0.08 percent higher at 21,441, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while the Chinese central bank's cut in banks' reserve ratio reinforced hopes of more stimulus measures and economic recovery. The March contract for Brent crude gained 20 cents, 0.3%, to $80.24 a barrel as at 0128 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.31 a barrel. U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled by 9.2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, more than quadruple the 2.2 million-barrel draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. (REUTERS)

6/9On the last trading day of this week, 84 companies listed on the BSE will announce their December quarter earnings. Among the Nifty companies, SBI Life Insurance Company and JSW Steel will report their Q3 earnings. Street will also keeping a close track on the earnings of ACC, Adani Power, AU Small Finance Bank, Cyient, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), KFIntech, Novartis India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Tata Technologies, Vedanta Limited and Punjab National Bank (PNB). (PIxabay)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) maintained selling pressure in the cash segment for six days in a row, offloading shares worth ₹ 6,934.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 6,012.67 crore worth of stocks on January 24, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee ended marginally higher on Wednesday, aided by a slight uptick in the offshore Chinese yuan and a pullback in the dollar index. The rupee ended at 83.1225 against the US dollar, compared with its close at 83.15 in the previous session. The dollar index was down 0.4 per cent at 103.07, while most Asian currencies weakened. The offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.1 per cent after the country's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to shore up the economy.