Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 29, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Share Via

Before Market Opens: Markets are likely to open hi... moreBefore Market Opens: Markets are likely to open higher on Monday despite gains in Asian peers led by China. Meanwhile, the investors also awaited the Interim Budget to be presented later this week. Gift Nifty was up 87 points, indicating a strong start. Let's take a look at key cues before opening:

1/9The S&P 500 ended a five-session streak of record highs on Friday, with Intel opens new tab slumping after a bleak revenue forecast, while U.S. economic data showed inflation moderating. Even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the session lower, all three major indexes recorded their third straight weekly gain and their 12th weekly advance out of 13. The S&P 500 declined 0.07 percent to end the session at 4,890.97 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.36 percent to 15,455.36 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 percent to 38,109.43 points. For the week, the S&P 500 added 1.06 percent, the Dow gained 0.65 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 0.94 percent. (REUTERS)

2/9Chinese equities led a rally in Asian stocks to start the week, after regulators took new steps over the weekend to support the market. Oil climbed after a step-up in Middle East violence, as a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi group caused a fire on a fuel tanker in the Red Sea, while three U.S. troops were killed after a drone attack in Jordan. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4%, and a sub-index of mainland property shares surged 3.6% after China's securities regulator said on Sunday that it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares. Regional stocks had already started the day on a firm footing, but extended gains after the Hong Kong open, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi advancing 1.2%, while Australia's stock benchmark added 0.4%. Mainland China blue chips, however, were little changed after seesawing in early trade.

3/9Both the domestic benchmark indices dropped around 1.3% in the holiday-shortened week gone by. On January 25, the Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to 70,700.67, while the Nifty 50 ended 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower 21,352.60. (iStock)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 87 points or 0.4 percent higher at 21,638, indicating a strong opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices jumped 1% on Monday on fuel supply concerns after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea and as Russian refined products exports are set to fall as several refineries are under repair after drone attacks. Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents to $84.38 a barrel by 2341 GMT after hitting a session high of $84.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 78 cents to $78.79 a barrel. Commodities trader Trafigura said on Saturday it was assessing the security risks of further Red Sea voyages after firefighters put out a blaze on a tanker attacked by Yemen's Houthi group a day earlier. (AP)

6/9The US economy grew at an unexpectedly brisk 3.3 percent annual pace from October through December as Americans showed a continued willingness to spend freely despite high interest rates and price levels that have frustrated many households. Thursday's report from the Commerce Department said the gross domestic product the economy's total output of goods and services decelerated from its sizzling 4.9 percent growth rate the previous quarter. But the latest figures still reflected the surprising durability of the world's largest economy, marking the sixth straight quarter in which GDP has grown at an annual pace of 2 percent or more. Consumers fueled much of last quarter's expansion. For all of 2023, the economy grew 2.5 percent, up from 1.9 percent in 2022.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers in the cash segment for seven days in a row, offloading shares worth ₹ 2,144.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 3,474.89 crore worth of stocks on January 25, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee rose 1 paisa in a range-bound trade to close at 83.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as the support from weak American currency overseas was negated by rising crude oil prices. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as muted domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.13 against the greenback. The unit oscillated between an intraday low of 83.14 and a high of 83.08 and finally settled at 83.11 (provisional) against the dollar, 1 paisa higher from its previous close.