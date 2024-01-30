Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 30, 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday despite gains in Asian peers and Wall street overnight. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and US Fed policy decision this week. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as market participants looked ahead to this week's slew of megacap earnings, economic data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with the tech-laden Nasdaq enjoying the largest percentage gain. The S&P 500 notched yet another record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 224.02 points, or 0.59%, to 38,333.45, while the S&P 500 rose 36.96 points, or 0.76%, to 4,927.93. The Nasdaq Composite ended 172.68 points, or 1.12%, higher at 15,628.04. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded higher following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.29% and the Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.82%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.66%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weaker open. (iStock)

3/9On Monday, the Indian stock market indices ended sharply higher on renewed buying in Index heavyweights amid positive global cues.The Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to close at 71,941.57, while the Nifty 50 ended 385.00 points, or 1.8%, higher at 21,737.60.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 3 points or 0.01 percent higher at 21,958, indicating a flat opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to fuel supply concerns. Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.65 a barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $77.09 a barrel. Both the contracts fell over $1 on Monday as a deepening real estate crisis fuelled Chinese demand worries, after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group. (REUTERS)

6/9A slew of earnings were reported yesterday which will be in focus today. ITC Ltd reported a standalone net profit at ₹ 5,572 crore for the December quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 11 percent from ₹ 5,031 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The results beat Street estimates. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 3,638.95 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year, up 22.4 percent from the same quarter of the previous year, in line with the Street estimates. Also, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of ₹ 6,985.9 crore for the December quarter, narrowing 12.56 percent from ₹ 7,990 crore in the year-ago period. (PIxabay)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the cash segment after selling in the previous seven days, buying shares worth ₹ 110.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 3,221.34 crore worth of stocks on January 29, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar in the morning session on Monday, amid elevated crude oil prices and dollar demand from importers. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by foreign fund outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar, then fell to 83.15, registering a decline of 4 paise from its previous close.