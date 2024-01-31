Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 31, 2024

Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST

Before Market Opens: Markets are likely to open in... moreBefore Market Opens: Markets are likely to open in the red on Wednesday following a fall in Asian peers after Wall Street ended mixed. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and US Fed meet this week. Gift Nifty was down 55 points. Let's take a look at key cues before opening:

1/9The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost ground on Tuesday as the market awaited a spate of high-profile corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve convened for its monetary policy meeting. The S&P 500 closed nominally lower after touching a new intraday high, while the blue-chip Dow finished higher. The Fed is expected to end its policy meeting on Wednesday with a decision to let its key interest rate stand at 5.25%-5.50%. Its accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference will be parsed for clues on the timing and number of rate cuts this year. The S&P 500 declined 0.06% to end at 4,924.97 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.76% to 15,509.90 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 38,467.31 points. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares fell broadly on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar slid after surprisingly soft domestic inflation data and short-dated Treasury yields stayed elevated ahead of a rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Chinese markets wobbled after an official factory survey showed China's manufacturing activity in January contracted for a fourth straight month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.5% and was heading for a monthly loss of 5%, snapping a two-month winning streak. China's blue-chip index, which earlier this month sank to its lowest since 2019, was 0.7% lower on the day and down roughly 6% for January, marking its sixth straight monthly decline. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed more than 1%, weighed down by property and tech names, and was on track for its worst January performance since 2016. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.75%, while the Topix declined 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.17% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.32%. (iStock)

3/9On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower, with both the benchmark indices falling a percent each, as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. The Sensex dropped 801.67 points, or 1.11%, to close at 71,139.90, while the Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points, or 0.99%, lower at 21,522.10.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 55 points or 0.25 percent lower at 21,615, indicating a weak opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices edged off in early Asian trading on Wednesday on continued bearish fundamentals, following gains in the previous session amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East. The March Brent crude futures, which expires today, fell 37 cents to $82.50 a barrel by 0146 GMT. The more actively traded April contract fell 24 cents to $82.26 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked down 18 cents to $77.64. (REUTERS)

6/9The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2024-25 GDP growth forecast for India by 20 basis points to 6.5 percent, although it continues to trail expectations of Indian authorities. At 6.5 percent, the multilateral agency's revised growth forecast for next year is 20 basis points lower than its estimate of 6.7 percent for 2023-24. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Similarly, the Fund has also raised its growth forecast for 2025-26 by 20 basis points to 6.5 percent.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,970.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 1,002.70 crore worth of stocks on January 30, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The Indian rupee ended little changed on Tuesday as local dollar appetite offset positive cues from strength in most Asian currencies. The rupee closed at 83.1050 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.1325 in the previous session.