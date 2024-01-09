 Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 9, 2024 | Mint Primer
Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 9, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Pranati Deva

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note o... more

US stock market indices ended sharply higher on Monday led by a rally in megacap stocks amid a fall in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 216.90 points, or 0.58%, to 37,683.01, while the S&P 500 rose 66.30 points, or 1.41%, to 4,763.54. The Nasdaq Composite ended 319.70 points, or 2.20%, higher at 14,843.77. (REUTERS)
Asian markets rebounded to trade higher on Tuesday following an overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 popped 1.66 percent as trading resumed after a public holiday, while the Topix gained 0.93 percent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7 percent even as heavyweight Samsung Electronics cut its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.91 percent. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 16,377, pointing to a slight rebound compared with the HSI’s close of 16,224.45.
At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 4 points or 0.02 percent higher at 21,705, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets. 
The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses on Monday amid weak global cues, as investors opted to book profits ahead of the release of inflation data and crucial earnings reports scheduled for this week. The Sensex declined 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22, while the Nifty 50 ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00.
Chinese authorities indicated a possible cut in the reserve ratio, the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending.  In an interview with state-run Xinhua News Agency, Zou Lan, head of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy department said that the PBOC may use open market operations, medium-term lending facilities and reserve requirements among other monetary policy tools to provide strong support for reasonable growth in credit.
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar after an official U.S. report citing consumers expect lower inflation cemented bets for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.39 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT, after hitting a three-week low on Monday.
Oil prices fell by more than 4% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting supply concerns generated by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Brent crude slid 4.2%, or $3.38, to $75.38 a barrel by 1440 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 4.7%, or $3.52, to $70.29. (REUTERS)
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155.96 crore worth of stocks on January 8, provisional data from the NSE showed.
The Indian rupee ended little changed on Monday as dollar demand from importers, including local oil companies, eroded early gains from inflows. The rupee ended at 83.1375 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its previous close at 83.15. Meanwhile, the US dollar declined on Tuesday amid rising bets of a slew of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year on slowing US inflation. The US dollar eased slightly by 0.08% to 102.22 against a basket of currencies, having risen 1% last week. Treasury yields also fell ahead of readings on inflation and a new supply of government debt this week, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hitting a low of 3.966% in the previous session.
