Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on January 9, 2024

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note o... moreIndian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday despite gains in Asian peers following overnight rally in Wall Street. However, Gift Nifty was trading just 4 points higher, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9US stock market indices ended sharply higher on Monday led by a rally in megacap stocks amid a fall in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 216.90 points, or 0.58%, to 37,683.01, while the S&P 500 rose 66.30 points, or 1.41%, to 4,763.54. The Nasdaq Composite ended 319.70 points, or 2.20%, higher at 14,843.77. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets rebounded to trade higher on Tuesday following an overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 popped 1.66 percent as trading resumed after a public holiday, while the Topix gained 0.93 percent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7 percent even as heavyweight Samsung Electronics cut its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.91 percent. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 16,377, pointing to a slight rebound compared with the HSI’s close of 16,224.45.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 4 points or 0.02 percent higher at 21,705, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

4/9The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses on Monday amid weak global cues, as investors opted to book profits ahead of the release of inflation data and crucial earnings reports scheduled for this week. The Sensex declined 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22, while the Nifty 50 ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00.

5/9Chinese authorities indicated a possible cut in the reserve ratio, the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending. In an interview with state-run Xinhua News Agency, Zou Lan, head of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy department said that the PBOC may use open market operations, medium-term lending facilities and reserve requirements among other monetary policy tools to provide strong support for reasonable growth in credit.

6/9Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar after an official U.S. report citing consumers expect lower inflation cemented bets for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.39 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT, after hitting a three-week low on Monday.

7/9Oil prices fell by more than 4% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting supply concerns generated by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Brent crude slid 4.2%, or $3.38, to $75.38 a barrel by 1440 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 4.7%, or $3.52, to $70.29. (REUTERS)

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 16.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 155.96 crore worth of stocks on January 8, provisional data from the NSE showed.