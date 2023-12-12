Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 12, 2023

Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open flat but in the ... moreIndian markets are likely to open flat but in the green on Tuesday despite strong gains in Asian peers as Wall Street hit record high overnight ahead of the US Fed meet. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was up 13 points, indicating a flat start. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks registered modest gains on Monday but managed to close at new highs for the year, ahead of major market catalysts this week that include inflation readings and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, which will strongly influence investor expectations on the path of interest rates. Market watchers increasingly believe the central bank is done with its interest rate hike cycle and could potentially cut rates in the first half of next year. These expectations have helped fuel a rally in equities in recent weeks that sent each of the three major indexes to their highest closing levels of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 157.06 points, or 0.43%, to 36,404.93, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 18.07 points, or 0.39 %, to 4,622.44 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 28.51 points, or 0.20 %, to 14,432.49. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares crept higher on Tuesday while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report later on Tuesday is expected to show inflation still cooling but staying well above the Fed's 2% annual target, with core CPI expected to come in at 4%. That has meant investors are hesitant in placing major bets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.38% higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.72%. In China, blue-chip stocks eased 0.28%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.20%.

3/9Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with mild gains on Monday, December 11, still at their fresh closing highs, as enthusiasm following better-than-expected Q2 GDP prints and the BJP's victories in significant states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh waned, and focus shifted toward pivotal central bank policy decisions this week. Nifty closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 percent while Sensex closed 103 points, or 0.15 percent, up at 69,928.53. Sensex also crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time in intraday deals yesterday.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 13 points or 0.06 percent higher at 21,145, indicating a flat opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of key interest rate policy and inflation data announcements, and amid doubts that production cuts by OPEC+ next year would offset crude oversupply and weaker fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures for February were flat at $76.03 a barrel as of 0103 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery were up 3 cents at $71.35 a barrel. Both the contracts settled marginally higher on Monday, with Brent up 19 cents at $76.03 a barrel and WTI up 9 cents at $71.32. (Reuters)

6/9Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has determined the acceptance ratio of its buyback issue at around 35 percent, several investors who tendered their shares said. The acceptance ratio refers to several shares accepted to be bought by the company against the number of tendered shares. The ratio was 24 percent during the 2022 buyback. For small shareholders, the ratio of buyback (i.e. eligible number of shares to be tendered for the number of shares held) was determined at one share for every six shares held as of the record date. For other shareholders, it was two shares for every 209 shares held by them. The company planned to repurchase 4.09 crore shares at ₹ 4,150 apiece and received bids for 26 crore shares.

7/9Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a three-week low in the last session, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and major central bank policy meetings for interest rate clues. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,985.49 per ounce as of 0113 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 20 on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,000.60.

8/9The rupee stayed almost flat and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Meeting. Forex traders said the bullish equity market and sustained inflow of foreign funds failed to boost investor sentiment.