Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 13, 2023

Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the green on ... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the green on Wednesday despite mixed trade in Asian peers as Wall Street hit record high overnight ahead of US Fed policy. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 32 points higher, indicating a positive start. Let's take a look at key cues before market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks closed at fresh highs of the year on Tuesday, after inflation data did little to alter views for the timing of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as investors awaited the central bank's last policy decision of the year on Wednesday. Markets had recently been pricing in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as March, but traders pared those bets and are now targeting May for the first rate cut after the central bank began its hiking cycle in March 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 173.01 points, or 0.48%, to 36,577.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 21.26 points, or 0.46%, to 4,643.70 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 100.91 points, or 0.70%, to 14,533.40. The Dow closed at its highest level since Jan. 4, 2022, the S&P 500 its highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, and the Nasdaq its highest closing level since March 29, 2022. (REUTERS)

2/9In the run-up to the year's final Federal Reserve decision, stocks in Asia saw mixed results following modest changes on Wall Street. The lacklustre US inflation data added support to the theory that policymakers would not be hasty to declare victory. In Australia and Japan, shares increased while falling in South Korea. Following Tuesday's modest gains by the S&P 500 to its highest level since January 2022, futures for Hong Kong stocks remained stable and those of their US counterparts slightly higher.

3/9Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their two-day winning run on Tuesday, December 12, on profit booking in select heavyweights as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of key domestic and global macroeconomic prints. Nifty 50 touched its fresh record high of 21,037.90 during the session but failed to hold gains and ended 91 points, or 0.43 percent, down at 20,906.40. The Sensex ended at 69,551.03 with a loss of 378 points, or 0.54 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.15 percent higher at 21,072, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9India's headline retail inflation rate surged to 5.55 percent in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on December 12, thanks to the combination of an unfavourable base effect and a rise in prices of key food items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print in October was 4.87 percent. At 5.55 percent, the latest CPI inflation figure is below expectations, with economists having predicted prices likely rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November.

6/9India's industrial output grew by 11.7 percent in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on December 12, as a favourable base effect propelled manufacturing output 10.4 percent higher. At 11.7 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is the highest in 16 months. IIP growth had come in at a three-month low of 5.8 percent in September. This number now stands revised at 6.2 percent. In October 2022, India's industrial output had contracted by 4.1 percent. For the seven months of 2023-24, India's industrial output is up 6.9 percent year-on-year as against 5.3 percent in April-October 2023.

7/9Gold prices were little changed in early Asian hours on Wednesday as investors strapped in for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook later in the day. Spot gold was flat at $1,980.58 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,995.80.

8/9Oil prices consolidated losses on Wednesday in Asian trade, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows in the previous session on oversupply and demand concerns. Brent crude futures for February inched down 1 cent to $73.23 a barrel by 0207 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January dropped 2 cents to $68.59 a barrel. (Reuters)