Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 14, 2023

14 Dec 2023

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Thursday despite gains in global peers after US Fed signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and will cut rates in 2024. However, Gift Nifty was down 17 points. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The Dow Jones industrial average hit its first record closing high since January 2022 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied more than 1% each on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and that it sees lower borrowing costs in 2024. Stocks sharply extended gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference that the Fed is not likely to hike further and that the Fed is very focused on not making the mistake of keeping rates too high for too long. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 512.3 points, or 1.4%, to 37,090.24, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 63.39 points, or 1.37%, to 4,707.09 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 200.57 points, or 1.38%, to 14,733.96. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh closing highs for the year. The S&P 500 is now up 22.6% for the year to date, while the Nasdaq is up 40.7% in that period and the Dow is up 11.9%. (REUTERS)

2/9The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected and with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming into view. People are not writing down rate hikes in their latest economic projections, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the end of the central bank's final policy meeting of the year. That's us thinking we've done enough, he said, adding that rate increases were not the base case anymore.

3/9Asian stocks broadly rallied on Thursday morning, after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead. U.S. Treasury yields slid to fresh four-month trough, while the dollar continued to slide. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.6%. Mainland Chinese bluechips edged up by 0.65%, while Hong Kong's Hong Kong's benchmark advanced 1.7%. Australian shares were up 1.6%. However, Japan's Nikkei slid 0.4%, weighed down by the yen's sharp rally.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 17 points or 0.08 percent lower at 21,225, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

5/9The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Wednesday's trading session led by auto, pharma, realty and metal stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 33.57 points or 0.05% at 69,584.60 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 20,926.35 level, up 19.95 points or 0.1%. Following data revealing a surprise increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November on a month-over-month basis, shares of IT companies, which are heavily dependent on US revenue, declined on Wednesday's trading session

6/9Gold prices extended gains to a one-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged an end to its tightening cycle and signalled lower borrowing costs in 2024, sending the dollar and Treasury yields tumbling. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,031.28 per ounce, as of 0130 GMT, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.4% to $2,045.50.

7/9The Indian rupee fell to its record closing low on Wednesday as an uptick in the dollar index pressured the local unit ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. The rupee ended at 83.40 against the dollar, compared with its close of 83.3875 in the previous session. The currency held in a tight range of 83.3850 and 83.4050 through the session as the central bank likely intervened to prevent the rupee from dropping further, five traders said.

8/9Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from U.S. crude storage and signaling from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would start lowering borrowing costs in 2024. Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil. The news also sent the dollar falling, which makes oil less expensive for foreign purchasers. Brent futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $74.72 a barrel by 0007 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $69.95. (Reuters)