Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 18, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Monday despite losses in Asian peers after the US market ended choppy on Friday. Meanwhile, the Gift Nifty was also trading 31 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The US stock market ended Friday’s choppy session mixed with the S&P 500 registering a seventh straight week of gains in its longest winning streak since 2017, while the Dow Jones industrial average notching a record high close for the third session in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 56.81 points, or 0.15%, to 37,305.16, while the S&P 500 eased 0.36 points, or 0.01%, to 4,719.19. The Nasdaq Composite ended 52.36 points, or 0.35%, higher at 14,813.92. For the week, the Dow rose 2.9%, the Nasdaq rallied 2.8% and the S&P 500 surged 2.5%. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia stocks slipped on Monday in a subdued start to a week where Japan's central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts there. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.2%, weighed in part by a firm yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%. Chinese blue chips edged up 0.2%, but that follows five straight weeks of falls. South Korea’s Kospi dropped, while the Kosdaq gained 0.82% at open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a weaker open. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.18%.

3/9On Friday, the domestic equity indices continued their bull run to end sharply higher, touching new all-time highs amid optimism over the end of the monetary tightening cycle in the US and increased hopes of higher interest rate cuts in 2024. The BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points, or 1.37%, to end at 71,483.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 273.95 points, or 1.29%, higher at 21,456.65, on December 15.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.15 percent higher at 21,486, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption. Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.08 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 0.9%. (REUTERS)

6/9ITC’s largest shareholder, British American Tobacco, indicated that it would be open to trimming its 29.02 percent stake in the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate. We don’t need to have more than 25 percent shareholding in ITC to have a strategic influence, including veto rights. Today, we have more than that, said Tadeu Marroco, CEO, of British American Tobacco. (Mint)

7/9The rupee jumped by 29 paise to close at 83.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on December 15 following unabated foreign fund inflows and a record-breaking rally in domestic stocks. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.30 against the dollar. After touching the day's low of 83.32 in early trade, the rupee reversed the losses and surged to a high of 82.94. On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 37 paise.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 9,239.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 3,077.43 crore worth of stocks on December 15, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.