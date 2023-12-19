Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 19, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note ... moreIndian markets are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday following caution in Asian peers ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision and yield curve control policy. However, Gift Nifty was trading 8 points lower, indicating a flat start. Let's take a look at key cues before the opening today:

1/9U.S. stocks gained ground on Monday as market participants parsed mounting expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming year and looked ahead to a week of crucial economic data.A broad but modest rally boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to solid gains, while the Dow ended flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 37,306.02, the S&P 500 gained 21.37 points, or 0.45%, to 4,740.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 90.89 points, or 0.61%, to 14,904.81. The S&P 500 is now about 1.2% shy of its all-time closing high. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares and the yen steadied early on Tuesday as traders' focus turned on Japan's central bank and whether it might edge further away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, while global equities continued to cheer the prospect of U.S. rate cuts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and just below a four-month high. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) later on Tuesday will announce its latest policy decision amid speculation it is considering how and when to move away from negative interest rates.

3/9After setting a new high last week, the domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed lower on Monday as investors took profits amidst an overall weak trend in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 168.66 points or 0.24% at 71,315.09 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,418.65 level, down 38 points or 0.18%.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.04 percent lower at 21,478, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices advanced on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.12 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which expires on Tuesday, rose 14 cents to $72.61 a barrel. The more active second-month contract rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.91. (REUTERS)

6/9FMCG giant Nestle India announced January 5 as the record date for their earlier announced stock split. In October, the company’s board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. Through a stock split, a company will increase the number of shares issued and outstanding, thereby increasing the liquidity of the scrip. This does not increase the total value of all the shares issued. Shareholders get more shares in proportion to what they hold on the record date.

7/9The rupee surrendered all its initial gains to settle 2 paise lower at 83.05 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on December 18, in line with a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.97 against the greenback and traded in a range of 82.90-83.06. It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), a decline of 2 paise over its previous close.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 33.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 413.88 crore worth of stocks on December 18, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.