Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 20, 2023

Updated: 20 Dec 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Gift Nifty was trading 3 points lower, indicating a flat start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens

1/9US stock market indices extended its rally on Tuesday as optimism over the dovish pivot from the US Federal Reserve continued, while investors looked ahead to crucial inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 251.9 points, or 0.68%, to 37,557.92, the S&P 500 rose 27.81 points, or 0.59%, to 4,768.37. The Nasdaq Composite ended 98.03 points, or 0.66%, higher at 15,003.22. In US Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were down 2.3 basis points to 3.933%, from 3.956% late on Monday. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Wednesday as U.S. rate cut fever lingered near the year's end, while oil held onto gains from the past two days after attacks by Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, aided by a 1.2% jump in Hong Kong stocks, a 0.5% rise in Australia's resources-heavy shares and a 1% jump in South Korea. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.6% to the highest in about one month, building on gains from Tuesday after the country’s central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.

3/9The Indian stock market indices ended higher amid broadly positive global cues with both the frontline indices hitting record high intraday.The BSE Sensex ended 122.10 points, or 0.17%, higher at 71,437.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 34.45 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 21,453.10. (Pixabay)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 3 points or 0.01 percent lower at 21,613, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Toshiba was delisted on Wednesday after 74 years on the Tokyo exchange, following a decade of upheaval and scandal that brought down one of Japan's biggest brands and ushered in a buyout and an uncertain future. The conglomerate is being taken private by a group of investors led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners(JIP) that also includes financial services firm Orix, utility Chubu Electric Power and chipmaker Rohm. The $14 billion takeover puts Toshiba in domestic hands after protracted battles with overseas activist investors that paralysed the maker of batteries, chips, and nuclear and defence equipment.

6/9Oil prices ticked higher on Monday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Brent crude futures edged up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.29 a barrel by 0137 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.11 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.2%. (REUTERS)

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 601.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 294.35 crore worth of stocks on December 19, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

8/9Gold prices held steady above the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, supported by prospects of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year, with investors awaiting for U.S. inflation numbers later this week. Spot gold was little changed at $2,038.49 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $2,051.60.