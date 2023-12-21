Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 21, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2023, 08:33 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursd... moreIndian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday after a massive 1.4% loss in the previous session. Meanwhile, Asian peers were also down after Wall Street fell in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was up 53 points, indicating a strong start. Let's take a look at key cues before market opens today:

1/9US stocks closed lower on Wednesday after an abrupt mid-afternoon nosedive ended Wall Street's impressive rally, which had been driven by falling interest rates and the Federal Reserve's dovish turn. All three major U.S. stock indexes veered lower late in the session to end 1.3 percent to 1.5 percent below Tuesday's close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 475.92 points, or 1.27 percent, to 37,082, the S&P 500 lost 70.02 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,698.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.28 points, or 1.5 percent, to 14,777.94 (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares fell on Thursday after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak, while Treasury yields were near five-month lows on hopes Britain's notably soft inflation reading would be echoed in looming U.S. price data. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%, after U.S. stocks tumbled to close sharply lower in the previous session. The index is up 1.7% so far this month. Australian shares were down 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.49%. China's blue-chip CSI300 index remained flat in early trade. It is on track for a sixth straight weekly loss, which could be its worst weekly performance in 12 years and a record fifth consecutive monthly loss. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened down 0.86%.

3/9The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 settled with sharp losses on Wednesday, December 20 as bears gripped D-Street in the late afternoon hours. Market observers attributed the crash to profit booking and view the correction as long overdue overstretched valuation of mid-and small-cap stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 1,052.10 points or 1.47 percent lower at 70,385.09, while the Nifty 50 closed 21,106.40, down 1.62 percent or 346 points today. The Nifty 50 has added about 7 percent in December and is heading for its best month since July 2022.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 53 points or 0.25 percent higher at 21,142, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices fell on Thursday, as concerns over low demand following a surprise U.S. crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.05 a barrel by 0120 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.67 a barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.7%. (REUTERS)

6/9A statistical model developed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pegged India's GDP growth for next year at 6.0 percent, 50 basis points lower than the central bank's official forecast of 6.5 percent mentioned in the October edition of its Monetary Policy Report. As part of the suite of models for informing monetary policy formulation, the RBI has developed a dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) model, the central bank's monthly State of the Economy article, released on December 20, said.

7/9The rupee ended flat at 83.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid massive selling in equity markets as concerns over oil supplies through the Red Sea route dented investor sentiment.

8/9Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders looked forward to November U.S. inflation data due out on Friday for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,033.92 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures inched lower to $2,045.70.