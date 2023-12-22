Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 22, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Fr... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the red on Friday after a strong rally in the previous session on profit booking even as global peers jump. Gift Nifty was trading 40 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, winning back much of the previous day's losses, as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy and revived investor risk appetite. All three major U.S. stock posted gains as chips surged, led by Micron Technology after its better-than-expected quarterly forecast, putting the tech-heavy Nasdaq out front. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.35 points, or 0.87%, to 37,404.35, the S&P 500 gained 48.4 points, or 1.03%, at 4,746.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 185.92 points, or 1.26%, at 14,963.87. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded lower on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while data showed Japan’s inflation growth at slowest pace since July 2022. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.36% and the Topix rose 0.51%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.43%, while Kosdaq added 0.33%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a weaker open.

3/9The domestic equity market ended higher on Thursday amid across-the-board buying as investors remained upbeat on India’s growth prospects. The Sensex ended 358.79 points, or 0.51%, higher at 70,865.10, while the Nifty 50 gained 104.90 points, or 0.50%, to settle at 21,255.05.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points or 0.2 percent lower at 21,379, indicating a weak opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday as tensions persisted in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, although Angola's decision to leave OPEC raised questions over the group's effectiveness in supporting prices. Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.62 a barrel by 0121 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 22 cents, also 0.3%, at $74.11 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9The US economy expanded at a revised 4.9% annual pace in the third quarter, government data showed. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth reduced from a previously reported 5.2% in the government’s third estimate.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,636.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 1,464.70 crore worth of stocks on December 21, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

8/9Gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest level in nearly three weeks, as rising bets of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts early next year pushed the dollar and bond yields lower ahead of much-awaited U.S. inflation data later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,047.42 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session. Bullion has risen 1.4% so far this week.