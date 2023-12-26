Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 26, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely to open flat but in the ... moreIndian markets are likely to open flat but in the green on Tuesday following global peers amid a thin trade in the last week of the year 2023. Gift Nifty was trading 14 points higher, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The US stock market ended mixed close on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, with all the three indices notching their eighth consecutive weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 18.38 points, or 0.05%, to 37,385.97, while the S&P 500 rose 7.88 points, or 0.17%, at 4,754.63. The Nasdaq Composite ended 29.11 points, or 0.19%, higher at 14,992.97. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets were subdued on Tuesday amid a thin trade in the last week of the year 2023. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat at 33,245.95, while Topix eased 0.10%. South Korea’s Kospi was also flat at 2,600 and the Kosdaq index declined 0.25%.

3/9The Indian stock market indices ended higher on Friday tracking positive cues from global peers. The Sensex surged 241.86 points, or 0.34%, to close at 71,106.96, while the Nifty 50 settled 94.35 points, or 0.44%, higher at 21,349.40.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 14 points or 0.07 percent higher at 21,423, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.59 a barrel, up 3 cents. (REUTERS)

6/9Rating agency Fitch expects India to be among the fastest-growing nations in the world in the next fiscal, with resilient GDP growth of 6.5 percent in 2024-25. In the current fiscal, Fitch pegs India’s GDP to grow 6.9 percent. Demand will remain strong for cement, electricity, and petroleum products, with high-frequency data in 2023 sustained at well above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on December 22.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 2,828.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,166.72 crore worth of stocks on December 22, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

8/9The Indian rupee ended 14 paise paise higher against the US dollar on Friday amid a weak American currency and positive equity market sentiment. The local currency ended at 83.14 a dollar compared to its previous close at 83.28.