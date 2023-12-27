Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 27, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open flat but in the ... moreIndian markets are likely to open flat but in the green on Wednesday following global peers amid a thin trade in the last week of the year 2023. Gift Nifty was trading 19 points higher, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks extended their rally on Tuesday, kicking off the final week of 2023 with expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as soon as March. All three major U.S. stock indexes rose in light trading a day after the Christmas holiday, with the S&P 500 touching its highest intraday level since January 2022. All three are on track for monthly, quarterly and annual gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.36 points, or 0.43%, to 37,545.33, the S&P 500 gained 20.12 points, or 0.42%, to 4,774.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.60 points, or 0.54%, to 15,074.57. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific stocks bounced Wednesday, with Australia stocks hitting a near two-year high, as more markets return from a Christmas break. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.8 percent to hit its highest level since late April 2022, as trading resumed for the week. The index is eying yearly gains of over 7 percent. With fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened nearly 1 percent higher, while the broader Topix index added 0.68 percent. The Topix is headed for its fourth straight day of gains.The Nikkei 225 has gained more than 27 percent so far this year, making it Asia’s top-performing index for 2023. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 percent by open, and the smaller Kosdaq index jumped 1.33 percent. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 16,635, pointing to a much higher open compared with the HSI’s close of 16,340.41. This will be the first trading day of the week for Hong Kong markets

3/9On Tuesday, the domestic benchmark indices ended in the positive territory for the third session on the trot as the risk appetite improved after the US inflation data registered a decline for the first time in over three years. The Sensex gained 229.84 points, or 0.32%, to close at 71,336.80, while the Nifty 50 settled 91.95 points, or 0.43%, higher at 21,441.35.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.09 percent higher at 21,550, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, trimming strong gains from the previous session as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea despite continued attacks and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.22%, to $80.89 a barrel by 0101 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.29%, at $75.35 a barrel. Prices on Tuesday climbed more than 2% to their highest this month, continuing last week's upward momentum which saw prices rise more than 3%, partly on hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth and fuel demand. (REUTERS)

6/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 95.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 167.04 crore worth of stocks on December 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

7/9The rupee (INR) traded in a wide range on Tuesday, December 26, and settled at 83.19 (provisional) against the US dollar. Amid a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds, the local unit depreciated by three paise for the day from its previous close. Throughout the session, the domestic currency moved within a range of 83.10 - 83.21.

8/9The US dollar lingered near a five-month low amid rising bets that cooling inflation will lead the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next year. The US dollar index slipped 0.17% to 101.47, a hair’s breadth from a five-month low of 101.42 struck on Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down a touch at 3.895%, while the two-year US Treasury yield was up 1.8 basis points at 4.3584%.