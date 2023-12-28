comScore
Business News/ Photos / Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 28, 2023

Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 28, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 28 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Pranati Deva

Indian markets are likely to open flat but in the ... more

1/9U.S. stocks closed slightly higher in languid trading on Wednesday, with little market-moving news to fuel conviction as the S&P 500 hovered just below bull market confirmation. The three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between modest gains and losses throughout the session but finished up for the day. All are on course for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% below its record closing high of 4,796.56 reached on Jan. 3, 2022. The Dow notched a new record closing high. (REUTERS)
2/9Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in U.S. stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also gained 10% in two months and added another 0.3% on Thursday to its highest since August. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum. 
3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.02 percent higher at 21,754, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. (MINT_PRINT)
4/9Strong domestic macro data, easing oil prices and supportive global market cues helped Indian stock market indices scale record high in the previous session. On Wednesday, the Indian equity market ended higher for the fourth consecutive session led by across-the-board buying, reflecting investors’ high-risk appetite. The Sensex ended 701.63 points, or 0.98%, higher at 72,038.43, while the Nifty 50 gained 213.40 points, or 1%, to settle at 21,654.75.
5/9Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions as some global shipping firms said they were returning to the Red Sea route. Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.85 a barrel by 0133 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.35 a barrel. (REUTERS)
6/9Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has cleared the proposed stake acquisition in Reliance Capital by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, IIHL BFSI (India) Ltd, and Aasia Enterprises. Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) is an RBI-registered non-banking, non-deposit-taking systemically important company (NBFC-CIC-ND-SI). It is engaged in the financial service sector. In July, Hinduja group-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, announced a $1.5-billion capital-raising plan to fund the proposed acquisition of Reliance Capital and increase its stake in the lender. 
7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time in the last seven consecutive sessions, buying shares worth 2,926.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers after six-day of consistent buying, offloading 192.01 crore worth of stocks on December 27, provisional data from the NSE showed.
8/9The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Thursday following a further slide in the U.S. dollar on bets the U.S. central bank will most likely cut interest rates in the next quarter. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.26-83.28 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 83.3450 in the previous session. USD/INR had its best day in nearly three months on Wednesday, likely related to monthly currency futures-linked dollar demand, traders said.
9/9Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as trading was muted in the last week of the year, but bullion was headed for its best year in three on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the first quarter of 2024. Spot gold was flat at $2,067.14 per ounce, not far from an over two-week high of $2070.39 hit on Friday. Bullion was on track to mark an over 10 percent gain this year — its best since 2020. US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $2,079.20 per ounce.
