Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on December 29, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open flat but in the ... moreIndian markets are likely to open flat but in the red on Friday following global peers amid a thin trade in the last week of the year 2023. Gift Nifty was trading 6 points lower, indicating a muted start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The S&P 500 closed nominally higher on Thursday, retracing early gains just before the closing bell on the penultimate trading day of 2023. The benchmark index concluded the light volume session just 0.3% shy of its record closing high, reached on Jan. 3, 2022. The blue-chip Dow ended modestly green, notching its second record-high closing level in a row, while the Nasdaq finished a hair lower. All three indexes remained on track for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.58 points, or 0.14%, to 37,710.1, the S&P 500 gained 1.77 points, or 0.04%, to 4,783.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.04 points, or 0.03%, to 15,095.14. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on the last trading day of 2023, with investors assessing the prospects of electric vehicle companies after China’s Xiaomi unveiled its first EV. In the early hours of Friday, the Australia S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.37 percent, cooling off from two straight sessions of gains, but was still up 7.76 percent for the year. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,222, pointing to a higher open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,043.53. China and Hong Kong indexes rallied more than 2 percent each in the previous session but were still set to be the biggest percentage losers for the year among major Asia-Pacific markets. China’s CSI 300 index is down 11.8 percent for the year, while the Hang Seng has plunged 13.8 percent in 2023.

3/9Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 reached a new peak on Thursday, December 28, while marking their fifth consecutive session of gains, propelled by widespread buying amidst mixed global cues. Nifty closed 124 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 21,778.70 whereas Sensex ended with a gain of 372 points, or 0.52 percent, at 72,410.38. (Pixabay)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.03 percent lower at 21,948, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices. Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel at 0126 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 11 cents higher at $71.88 a barrel in early Asian trade. (REUTERS)

6/9The Federal Bank on December 28 said that it has received the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.95 percent of stake in the bank. RBI has given nod to the compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The development comes under the leadership of Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank. Shyam Srinivasan, who took over as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Federal Bank MD in 2010 and has been at the helm since then, will see his tenure ending on September 22, 2024.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 4,358.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 136.64 crore worth of stocks on December 28, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday while far forward premiums rose to their highest in more than two months on rising expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing monetary policy cycle.The rupee closed at 83.1650 to the U.S. dollar, up from 83.3450 in the previous session. The currency posted its biggest rise in a single rise in nearly two weeks. The dollar index was at its lowest since July, and Asian currencies rose.