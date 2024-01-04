Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on January 4, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 04 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursd... moreIndian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday despite caution in global peers minutes from the US Fed's Dec meet failed to cheer markets. Gift Nifty was trading 47 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stock indexes ended the second session of the year down again in extended profit-taking on Wednesday after a strong finish to 2023, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting failing to shake off the funk hanging over markets. It was the first time the benchmark S&P 500 index has started the year with two straight declines since it kicked off 2015 with a three-session skid. The S&P 500 lost 38.02 points, or 0.8%, to end at 4,704.81 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.73 points, or 1.18%, to 14,592.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 284.85 points, or 0.76%, to 37,430.19. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday, led by Japan as the country resumed trading after an extended New Year’s holiday during which it witnessed an earthquake and a collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport involving Japan Airlines. The benchmark Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.26 percent at open, while the Topix also slid 1.25 percent as Japan kicks off its first day of trade in 2024. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.64 percent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.69 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated further from Wednesday, losing 0.5 percent in early trade. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 16,755, pointing to a rebound compared to the HSI’s close of 16,646.41.

3/9The benchmark indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday as investors took profits in high-valuation stocks. The Sensex fell 535.88 points, or 0.75%, to close at 71,356.60, while the Nifty 50 ended 148.45 points, or 0.69%, lower at 21,517.35.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 47 points or 0.22 percent higher at 21,627, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp gains on concerns about Middle Eastern supply following disruptions at a field in Libya and heightened tension around the Israel-Gaza war. Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.42%, to $78.58 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.55%, to $73.10. (AP)

6/9The US Federal Reserve officials appeared increasingly convinced at their meeting last month that inflation was coming under control, with upside risks diminished and growing concern about the damage that overly restrictive monetary policy might do to the economy, according to minutes of the central bank’s December 12-13 policy meeting, Reuters reported.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹ 666.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded ₹ 862.98 crore worth of stocks on January 3, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The rupee appreciated 4 paise to close at 83.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on January 3, supported by easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. However, forex traders said the Indian currency remained under pressure amid a negative trend in domestic equities.