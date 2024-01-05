Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on January 5, 2024

Indian markets are likely to open in the green on ... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the green on Friday despite caution in global peers as as bets on aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts were rolled back. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 15 points higher. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower on Thursday, extending their losing streak that kicked off 2024, although the Dow Jones Industrial eked out a win on the back of financial stocks and strong jobs data. Bets that the Federal Reserve could start reducing rates this year had driven much of the gains toward the end of 2023, though the latest minutes from the central bank's December policy meeting did not offer many clues on when the easing might commence. The S&P 500 lost 16.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 4,688.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.91 points, or 0.56%, at 14,510.3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.15 points, or 0.03%, to 37,440.34. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks wobbled on Friday, keeping global equities on track to snap a nine-week winning streak, while the dollar was poised for its strongest weekly advance since mid-July as bets on aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts were rolled back. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in the Asian morning, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 0.18%. Japan's Nikkei was something of an outlier, bouncing 0.5% on Friday as exporters got a boost from the yen's slide back to just shy of 145 per dollar amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.08 percent at open, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq was flat. In contrast, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 16,590, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI’s close of 16,645.98.

3/9Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty resumed their upward march, snapping their two-day losing run, on Thursday, January 4, on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues. Nifty 50 closed the day at 21,658.60, up 141 points, or 0.66 percent. Meanwhile, Sensex ended 491 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 71,847.57. (iStock)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 15 points or 0.07 percent higher at 21,773, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices fell 2 percent on Thursday, largely unwinding an earlier rally, as massive weekly gasoline and distillate stock builds overshadowed a larger-than-expected crude stock draw. Brent crude fell by $1.57, or 2 percent, to $79.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EDT, after earlier rising over $1. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.47, or 2 percent, to $73.57. (REUTERS)

6/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 1,513.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 1,387.36 crore worth of stocks on January 4, provisional data from the NSE showed.

7/9Apple fell further on Thursday, losing about $176 billion since the start of the year, after Piper Sandler became the second brokerage this week to downgrade the stock on worries of tepid demand for its products, including the iPhone. The company's shares dropped 1.7 percent to an eight-week low of $181.20 on Thursday. If the losses hold, Apple stands to lose $47.4 billion of its value for the day. (REUTERS)

8/9Gold prices were on track for their first weekly fall in four on Friday, as waning expectations of an early interest rate cut in the U.S. boosted the dollar, while investors focussed on a key employment report due later in the day for more rate clues. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,054.10 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT. It has declined about 0.8% so far in the week after three straight weekly gains.