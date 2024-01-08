Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on January 8, 2024

9 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Mo... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the red on Monday following caution in global peers as investors awiated US inflation and Q3 earnings season. Gift Nifty was trading 19 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at key cues before the market opens today:

1/9The US stock market indexes ended marginally higher on Friday but posted their worst week in months. All three benchmarks recorded their first weekly declines for ten weeks as investors remained cautious as they await further clarity on when interest rate cuts will begin, and how quickly they will happen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 25.77 points, or 0.07%, to 37,466.11, while the S&P 500 rose 8.56 points, or 0.18%, to end at 4,697.24 points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 13.77 points, or 0.09%, higher at 14,524.07. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded little higher on Monday ahead of the key economic data releases this week with inflation reports from the US, Japan and China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely changed, having retreated 2.5% last week. Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.34%, while the Kosdaq eased 0.08%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a higher open. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17%.

3/9On Friday, the domestic equity indices ended with gains for the second consecutive session. The Sensex closed the day 178.58 points, or 0.25%, higher at 72,026.15, while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,710.80, up 52.20 points, or 0.24%. (iStock)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.09 percent lower at 21,762, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices dipped in early trade on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting worries about escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.67 a barrel by 0057 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $73.71 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9After a super hectic December, there were no new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the new year. However, the primary market is all set to get back in action with one new mainboard, three small and medium enterprise IPOs scheduled to launch in the second week of January. Last week, two SME IPOs — Kay Cee Energy and Infra and Kaushalya Logistics Limited — closed for subscription. In the mainboard, The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is going to hit the primary market on 9th January and will close on January 11. Among SME IPOs, IBL Finance Limited, New Swan Multitech, and Australian Premium Solar IPOs will open this week.

7/9Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹ 1,696.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 3,497.62 crore worth of stocks on January 5, provisional data from the NSE showed.

8/9The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday, supported by dollar inflows even as its Asian peers slipped heading into the release of key U.S. labour market data due later in the day. The rupee closed at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar, higher by 0.1% compared with its close at 83.23 in the previous session. The local unit was little changed week-on-week.The rupee has made a sturdier start to 2024 compared to its Asian peers, most of which fell on Friday and were down week-on-week, as the dollar gained amid a paring of early rate cut expectations in the United States.