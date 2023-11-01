Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 1, 2023

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday, despite gains in Asian peers ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 10 points, indicating a muted start to benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9Wall Street's main indexes ended Tuesday's session with gains as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update while they digested a mixed batch of earnings reports. The Fed kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday, and investors will monitor its statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues about its plans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.91 points, or 0.38%, to 33,052.87, the S&P 500 gained 26.98 points, or 0.65%, to 4,193.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.76 points, or 0.48%, to 12,851.24. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets opened higher ahead of a policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, as investors monitored a slew of manufacturing data. The Fed will conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, with markets expecting the central bank to stand pat on interest rates. Purchasing managers’ index data for October is expected from major economies including China, India and South Korea. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened 2 percent higher, while the Topix gained 1.95 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.76 percent and the Kosdaq 1.27 percent at the open. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,113, pointing to a marginally higher open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,112.48. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.22 percent higher.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.05 percent lower at 19,130, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Snapping their two-day winning run, frontline indices Nifty 50 and the Sensex resumed their downward march on Tuesday, October 31, amid mixed global cues. 50 closed the day at 19,079.60, down 61 points, or 0.32 percent while the Sensex ended with a loss of 238 points, or 0.37 percent, at 63,874.93. Mid and smallcaps, however, outperformed as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.29 per cent while the Smallcap index closed 0.02 per cent higher. With today's loss, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed October with a loss of 3 percent each.

5/9Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as a drop in eurozone inflation buoyed hopes that the European Central Bank has almost certainly finished raising interest rates and offset rising supply from OPEC and the United States. Brent crude futures for December delivery were 31 cents, or 0.4% higher at $87.76 a barrel ahead of their expiry later on Tuesday. The more heavily traded January contract rose 11 cents, or 0.1 percent to $86.47. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.55, while those for January delivery rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.89. (REUTERS)

6/9Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering and construction conglomerate, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 19 percent to ₹ 51,024 crore, driven by improved execution of large order book. Net profit also increased 45 percent to ₹ 3,222 crore, compared to ₹ 2,228 crore in the year-ago period. (MINT_PRINT)

7/9Gold prices started November lower on Wednesday as cautious investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision after the Middle East worries led to a strong safe-haven rally last month and pushed prices above $2,000. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,979.71 per ounce by 0125 GMT and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,988.70.

8/9The Indian rupee ended unchanged against the US dollar on Tuesday after trading in a narrow range, as strong dollar demand squared off against expectations the central bank will prevent further weakness in the domestic unit. The local currency closed at 83.25, the same as the previous session.