Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 2, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursd... moreIndian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday, following gains in global peers after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged and its Chair Powell fueled investor optimism that rate hikes were done. Gift Nifty was also up 29 points higher. Let's take a look at some key cues before opening:

1/9Wall Street's major indexes closed higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq's 1.6% advance leading gains, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and comments from its top official fueled investor optimism rate hikes were done even though the central bank left the door open for more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.71 points, or 0.67%, to 33,274.58, the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points, or 1.05%, to 4,237.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.23 points, or 1.64%, to 13,061.47. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares and bonds extended a global rally on Thursday as a non-committal Federal Reserve Chair had markets double down on bets that U.S. interest rates have peaked and cuts are on the way. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.7% to the highest level in one week. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.4% to cross the 32,000 level for the first time in two weeks. China's blue chips were 0.3% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.7%.

3/9Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended their losses into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 1, amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome. Nifty closed at 18,989.15, down 90 points, or 0.47 percent meanwhile, the 30-share pack ended 284 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 63,591.33. (MINT_PRINT)

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 28 points or 0.15 percent higher at 19,214, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether an economy that continues to outperform expectations may need still more restraint. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the situation remained something of a riddle, with U.S. central bank officials willing to raise rates again if progress on inflation stalls, wary that a rise in market-based interest rates may begin to weigh on the economy in a significant way, and trying not to disrupt, any more than necessary, an ongoing dynamic of steady job and wage growth. (AFP)

6/9The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 83.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows. Besides, a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiments, according to forex traders.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.26 against the dollar. During the trading session, it touched an intra-day low of 83.35 and a high of 83.26 against the American currency. The local unit finally settled at its lifetime low of 83.33 (provisional), lower by 9 paise against its previous close.

7/9Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹ 1,816.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 1,622.05 crore worth of stocks on November 1, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

8/9Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and acknowledged the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,985.99 per ounce by 0147 GMT and U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,993.80.