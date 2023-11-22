Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 22, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Wednes... moreIndian markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday, despite caution in global peers as a strong dollar rattled investors. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 32 points higher, indicating a strong start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapping five-session winning streaks as retailers declined after some disappointing outlooks and as technology shares fell. Indexes stayed lower after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed officials agreed to take a cautious approach to raising U.S. interest rates going forward. U.S. central bank officials also said they would only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, according to minutes from the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.75 points, or 0.18%, to 35,088.29, the S&P 500 lost 9.19 points, or 0.20%, to 4,538.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.55 points, or 0.59%, to 14,199.98. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks backed away from a 2-1/2-month high on Wednesday and the dollar found support as investors tempered some of their earlier enthusiasm about the prospect of an end to U.S. rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has gained more than 3% since a week ago and hit its highest since September on Tuesday. But it fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%. The Federal Reserve released minutes from that meeting overnight though traders judged that policymakers' promise to proceed carefully from here was not new information.

3/9Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with decent gains on Tuesday, November 21, on gains led by select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, amid mixed global cues. Nifty 50 and Sensex are up over 3 percent each in November so far, despite volatility, on hopes that the US Fed is done with rate hikes as recent data showed inflation easing and job market cooling in the US. Nifty 50 closed 89 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 19,783.40. Meanwhile, Sensex ended at 65,930.77, up 276 points, or 0.42 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.16 percent higher at 19,862, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Global engineering services firm Tata Technologies raised Rs 791 crore from 67 investors through the anchor book on November 21, a day before the Tata Group's first IPO in almost 20 years opens for subscription. The funds were raised at the higher end of the ₹ 475-500 price band. The initial public offering, which comes after that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004, opens for subscription today, November 22 and will close on November 24.

6/9Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday as a potentially big build-up of U.S. crude cancelled out gains triggered by likely supply cuts from the OPEC+ producers group. Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel by 0004 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.91. Both benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks, and investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday's scheduled OPEC+ meeting, when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth. (REUTERS)

7/9The Indian rupee ended 7 paise lower against the US dollar on Monday, matching its record closing low, amid sustained dollar demand from state-run and foreign banks and a rise in crude oil prices. The local currency ended at 83.34 a dollar, down 0.08% from its previous close of 83.27.

8/9Foreign institutional investors net offloaded shares worth ₹ 455.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 721.52 crore worth of stocks on November 21, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.