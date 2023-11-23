Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 23, 2023

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note o... moreIndian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday, following mixed trade in Asian peers even as Wall Street ended higher in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was also trading 2 points lower, indicating a muted start. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9Stocks rose Wednesday after yields briefly fell to their lowest level in two months, and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 184.74 points, or 0.53%, to 35,273.03. The S&P 500 climbed 0.41 percent to 4,556.62. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.46 percent to 14,265.86.More than half of the stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange were up Wednesday, indicating widening breadth for the market rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw greater participation, with 62.9 percent of the stocks in the index rising. Economic reports on jobless claims, durable goods, and consumer sentiment seemed to suggest the economy is easing but may stay strong enough to avoid recession. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets are set for a lower open after Wall Street went into the Thanksgiving holiday with a broad-based rally. In Asia-Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.58 percent, extending losses from the day before. The country saw its business activity contract at a faster pace in November, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank. Australia’s composite purchasing managers index slid to 46.4, down from October’s 47.6. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.18 percent, on pace for a fourth straight day of gains, while the small-cap Kosdaq also advanced 0.16 percent. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,692, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,734.6. Japan’s markets are closed due to a public holiday.

3/9Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed with mild gains on Wednesday, November 22, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries, amid mixed global cues. The domestic market benchmarks are currently trading within a range as the optimism surrounding the possibility of interest rates reaching their peak in the US fades and investors are redirecting their attention towards the outcomes of state elections. Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 28 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,811.85 while Sensex closed 92 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 66,023.24.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 2 points or 0.01 percent lower at 19,895, indicating a flat opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices fell 1% in early trading on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting stoking views the producers might cut output less than earlier anticipated. Brent futures fell 81 cents, or 1%, to $81.15 a barrel, after falling as much as 4% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $76.40, after declining as much as 5% in the previous session. (REUTERS)

6/9The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has issued a GST demand notice to Zomato and Swiggy, CNBC-TV18 reported on November 22, citing sources. The estimated GST demand, which is calculated from July 2017 to March 2023, from Zomato is over ₹ 400 crore whereas from Swiggy it is ₹ 350 crore, the report further added. DGGI believes that since delivery is a service so, Zomato & Swiggy are liable to pay GST on service

7/9The rupee ended 4 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday aided by IPO-related inflows and easing crude oil price. The local currency ended at 83.32 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.36. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was trading 0.16% higher at 103.73, but was hovering close to its lowest level in nearly three months after the release of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

8/9Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth ₹ 306.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 721.24 crore worth of stocks on November 22, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.