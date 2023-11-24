Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 24, 2023

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Fr... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the red on Friday, following losses in Asian peers amid little guidance from Wall Street which was closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 11 points, indicating a negative start for Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before market opens today:

1/9Overnight, U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday night US stocks gained Stocks after yields fell briefly to their lowest level in two months, and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 184.74 points, or 0.53 percent, to 35,273.03. The S&P 500 climbed 0.41 percent to 4,556.62. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.46 percent to 14,265.86. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares were dragged lower by China on Friday amid little guidance from Wall Street which was closed for a holiday, while the dollar remained on the back foot as investors bet U.S. rates have peaked. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% but are headed for a weekly gain of 0.9%. It is up a whopping 7.1% so far in November as investors grew increasingly confident that the U.S. rates have peaked, with discussions shifting to the timing and speed of future rate cuts. Japan's markets returned from a holiday, with Nikkei climbing 1.0% to charge towards a 33-year high hit on Monday. Chinese bluechips fell 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.3%, reversing the previous day's hefty gains.

3/9Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session flat. Alongside a surge in US markets, and a decline in crude oil prices, the benchmark equity indices witnessed gains in early trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 5.43 points or 0.01% at 66,017.81 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,802 level, down 9.85 points or 0.05%. During Thursday's trading, the most buying were made in metal, real estate, oil, and gas stocks; the biggest draggers were IT and pharma stocks. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 outperformed benchmark indices, and closed 0.70% higher. The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 4.63% lower on Thursday.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 11 points or 0.06 percent lower at 19,867, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing losses in the previous session as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts. Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.71 at 0213 GMT, after settling down 0.7% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.72, from its Wednesday close. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday as it was a U.S. public holiday. (REUTERS)

6/9The Dollar index traded 0.06 percent lower in futures at 103.32, whereas the value of one dollar hovered near ₹ 83.31. (Bloomberg

7/9The Indian rupee ended 2 paise lower against the US dollar on Thursday dragged by demand for the greenback from local corporates, while easing crude oil prices lent support. The local currency ended at 83.34 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.32.

8/9Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,993.96 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.7% so far this week. * U.S. gold futures were also up 0.1% at $1,994.70.