Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 3, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Friday, despite losses in US Futures after Apple sales fell for the 4th quarter in a row in Sept. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 1 point lower, indicating a completely muted start. Let's take a look at some key market cues before opening today:

1/9Nasdaq 100 futures slipped Thursday night after Apple issued its latest quarterly results after hours. Futures linked to the tech-heavy index slid 0.3 percent, while S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1 percent. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 19 points, or 0.06 percent. Thursday’s regular session saw a broad rally for stocks as Treasury yields retreated. The S&P 500 notched its best day since April, up 1.9 percent, while the Dow saw its best session since June with a 1.7 percent gain. The Nasdaq Composite posted its best day since July, rising about 1.8 percent. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets rose at the end of the week, with investors awaiting a fresh round of data for more clues on the health of services activity through the region. Services purchasing managers’ index data from major economies including China, India and Hong Kong are set to be released throughout the day. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,455, pointing to a higher open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,230.59. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.78 percent at the open, while the Kosdaq was up 0.14 percent. Japan markets were shut for a public holiday. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded about 0.9 percent higher. Wall Street indexes rose on Thursday as Treasury yields fell, with investors betting the Federal Reserve could be done raising rates for 2023.

3/9Domestic stock market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended with significant gains on Thursday, November 2, following positive global cues after the US Fed maintained a pause on interest rates, fuelling expectations that the US central bank is done with rate hikes. Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,133.25, up 144 points, or 0.76 percent while Sensex closed the day with a gain of 490 points, or 0.77 percent, at 64,080.90.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 1 point or 0.01 percent lower at 19,359, indicating a completely muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil gained 1 percent on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold. Brent crude futures rose $1.77, or 2.1 percent, to $86.43 a barrel by 1:01 p.m. ET., while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.71, or 2.1 percent to $82.14 a barrel.Oil’s rally tracked gains across financial assets after the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent at its latest meeting on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

6/9Apple’s sales remained on a downward slope during the summer, resulting in a full year of declining revenue at the technology trendsetter with a long history of steady growth that turned it into the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. The slight sales deterioration announced Thursday for the July-September period marked the end of Apple’s fiscal year — a stretch that saw the company suffer a revenue decrease from the prior year in each quarter. It’s the first time Apple’s fiscal year revenue has dropped since 2019 when sales fell by 2%. Although Apple's revenue in the latest quarter deceased 1% from last year to $89.5 billion, its profit rose 11% to $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. (REUTERS)

7/9The Indian rupee ended 4 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday helped by a softer American currency amid a pullback in US Treasury yields. The local unit closed at 83.24 a dollar compared with its previous close of 83.28.

8/9Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹ 1,261.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 1,380.15 crore worth of stocks on November 2, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.