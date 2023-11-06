Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 6, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive no... moreIndian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, following gains in global peers amid increased bets of no more interest rate hikes by US Fed. Gift Nifty was up 20 points, indicating a green start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9US equity futures were flat on Sunday evening after the major averages capped their best week so far this year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 points, or 0.04 percent. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered below the flat line at 0.01 percent. All of the major averages were coming off their best weeks of the year so far, also striking a positive chord to begin November trading. The Dow ended the week at 34,061.32, up 5.07 percent in its most winning week since October 2022. The S&P advanced 5.85 percent to 4,358.34 and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week higher by 6.61 percent at 13,478.28. It was the best week since November 2022 for both indexes. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets traded higher tracking Friday’s rally in US stocks and bonds amid increased bets of no more interest rate hikes. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5%, having already rallied 2.8% last week and away from one-year lows. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 2% and the Topix gained 1.45% to its highest level in over one month. South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.14%, while the Kosdaq jumped 3.39%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were higher at 17,867 compared with the HSI’s close of 17,664.12. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.40%.

3/9Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, November 3, amid broadly positive global cues as the risk appetite of investors improved on hopes that the end of monetary policy tightening is near. Nifty 50 closed at 19,230.60, up 97 points, or 0.51 percent whereas Sensex closed at 64,363.78, up 283 points, or 0.44 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 20 points or 0.10 percent higher at 19,449, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices edged up on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil. Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.30 a barrel by 0000 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.05 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7%. (REUTERS)

6/9November sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. Among the ongoing issues, ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO, Micropro Software Solutions IPO and Baba Food Processing IPO will close on November 7. Meanwhile, Protean eGov Technologies, ASK Automotive, Sunrest Lifescience, and ROX Hi-Tech opens this week. Also, shares of the mainboard IPO Cello will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 6.

7/9Gold prices held steady near the key $2,000-per-ounce level on Monday after weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the dollar and bond yields lower. Spot gold was little changed at $1,990.43 per ounce by 0100 GMT and U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,997.60.

8/9The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise against the US dollar on Friday amid sustained local US dollar demand. The local currency ended at 83.29 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.24. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17% lower at 105.94.