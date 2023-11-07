Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 7, 2023

Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Tu... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the red on Tuesday, snapping its 3-day winning streak, following a decline in Asian peers as the bond market's rally paused. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 19 points, indicating a negative start. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday as investors awaited guidance from a host of Federal Reserve policymakers later in the week on the central bank's policy path, with a large amount of bond supply also due to hit the market. Equities last week posted their biggest weekly percentage gain in about a year, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday sent Treasury yields lower on the view the Fed was done hiking interest rates and could start cutting them next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54 points, or 0.10%, to 34,095.86; the S&P 500 gained 7.64 points, or 0.18 %, at 4,365.98; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.50 points, or 0.30 %, at 13,518.78. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, slipping as the bond market's rally paused and investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates. Focus is on whether Australia's central bank turns odd man out and raises rates, with a policy decision due at 0330 GMT. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.22 percent lower ahead of the central bank’s rate decision. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6% following a three-day rally that lifted the benchmark by nearly 6%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.17 percent, easing off Monday’s gains when the index posted its best session since late March 2020 after the country re-imposed a ban on short selling. The Kosdaq dropped 1.03 percent.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.10 percent lower at 19,461, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets. (Utpal Sarkar)

4/9Nifty 50 and Sensex continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive session on Monday, November 6. This sustained rally could be attributed to an elevated risk appetite among investors, fueled by anticipations of an imminent end to rate hikes and the likelihood of earlier-than-expected rate cuts. Nifty 50 ended at 19,411.75, up 181 points, or 0.94 percent while the 30-share pack closed at 64,958.69, up 595 points, or 0.92 percent.

5/9Oil prices eased on Tuesday, giving up most of the gains from the previous day, on concerns over weak demand in China, with investors focusing on trade data due later in the day to gauge demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.95 a barrel by 0127 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.59 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.3%. (Reuters)

6/9Fitch Ratings on November 6 revised India's medium-term growth estimate upward by 70 basis points to 6.2 percent from 5.5 percent. The positive adjustment contrasts with the US credit rating agency's reduction in the estimate for 10 emerging markets (EMs), primarily due to the influence of China, which now averages at 4 percent on a GDP weighted-average basis. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. It made large upgrades to India and Mexico, with the latter benefitting from a much better outlook for the capital to labour ratio. India’s estimate is higher at 6.2 percent from 5.5 percent and Mexico’s at 2.0 percent from 1.4 percent, the global ratings agency said. (REUTERS)

7/9The Indian rupee ended 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday following sharp gains in Asian currencies after the US treasury yields fell on bets that the US Federal Reserve is likely done hiking interest rates in the current cycle. The local unit ended at 83.22 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.29.

8/9Gold inched lower in early Asian hours on Tuesday as the dollar staged a rebound, although bullion prices were stuck in a tight range with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,975.35 per ounce by 0116 GMT and U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,982.10.