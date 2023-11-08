Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 8, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open in the green on ... moreIndian markets are likely to open in the green on Wednesday, led by gains in global peers following a retreat in US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 27 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

1/9U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching their longest streak of gains in two years, as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields buoyed megacap growth stocks while investors sought more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was on pace for its fifth decline in six sessions on expectations the Fed is done with its rate hike cycle. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.94 points, or 0.17%, to 34,152.8; the S&P 500 gained 12.40 points, or 0.28 %, at 4,378.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.08 points, or 0.90 %, at 13,639.86. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets opened higher after most major indexes closed lower in the previous session. Investors are watching for more economic data to help give stock markets more direction. The tepid gains arrive after South Korean stocks retreated more than 2 percent from their Monday rally, while the US markets closed out their longest winning streaks in nearly two years. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.57 percent, while the Topix added 0.14 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.72 percent and the Kosdaq inched 0.30 percent higher at open. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.31 percent. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,727, pointing to a marginally higher open compared to the HSI’s close of 17,670.16.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 27 points or 0.14 percent higher at 19,523, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. (Utpal Sarkar)

4/9Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on Tuesday, November 7, on profit booking in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded. Investors booked some profit in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, amid weak global cues that dragged the benchmark indices. Nifty 50 closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 percent while Sensex ended at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 percent.

5/9Oil prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in over three months, after industry data showed a steep build in U.S. crude supplies, while mixed Chinese economic data raised worries about global demand for crude.Brent crude futures dropped 25 cents to $81.36 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell 35 cents to $77.02 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 in early Asia trade. (REUTERS)

6/9Indian banks have scored above the global average in the Digital Banking Maturity survey by consultants Deloitte but have scope to improve to match what it calls the global champions, which are ahead in providing non-financial services such as healthcare. But Indian banks were ahead of global peers on user experience and they could improve in the areas of relationship, customer onboarding, and day-to-day banking. Deloitte chose 304 banks across the world to study their digital preparedness which included the technology employed and how well they were tuned to serve the customers. In India, it chose the top eight banks, but it did not disclose their names. (Agencies)

7/9Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as a retreat in U.S. bond yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar, while investors sought more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve after mixed commentary from the central bank officials. Spot gold was flat at $1,968.64 per ounce by 0126 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 24 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,975.20.

8/9The Indian rupee ended 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday following sharp gains in Asian currencies after the US treasury yields fell on bets that the US Federal Reserve is likely done hiking interest rates in the current cycle. The local unit ended at 83.22 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.29.