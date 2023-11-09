comScore
Wed Nov 08 2023 15:59:35
Business News/ Photos / Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 9, 2023

Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on November 9, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 08:33 AM IST Pranati Deva

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursd... more

1/9The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out small gains on Wednesday to extend their recent winning streaks as investors weighed Federal Reserve officials' recent comments for signals on the path of interest rates and focused on the direction of Treasury yields. U.S. Treasury yields have retreated sharply since the benchmark 10-year Treasury note topped 5% in late October, as comments from Fed officials and softer labor data led to growing expectations the central bank had reached the end of its rate-hike cycle. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.33 points, or 0.12%, to 34,112.27; the S&P 500 gained 4.40 points, or 0.10 %, at 4,382.78; and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.56 points, or 0.08 %, at 13,650.41. (REUTERS)
2/9Most Asia-Pacific markets edged higher Thursday after indexes in the region fell for two straight days, as investors focus on inflation data from China. South Korea’s main index, the Kospi, dropped 3.24 percent in the last two sessions, erasing more than half of what it gained earlier in the week when the country re-imposed a ban on short selling. Market participants now await October consumer prices data from China, which is expected to fall 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to economists polled by Reuters. Producer prices are expected to decline 2.7 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The Kospi rose 0.07 percent, inching higher after two days of declines, while the Kosdaq opened lower at 0.21 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.28 percent at open, and the Topix was flat. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.45 percent higher. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,700, higher than its last close of 17,568.46.
3/9Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with nominal gains on Wednesday, November 8, amid mixed global cues as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to get cues on interest rate trajectory. Powell will speak on Wednesday and Thursday. The market is optimistic that interest rates in the US may have reached their highest point and anticipates potential rate cuts starting as early as May or June next year. Nifty 50 closed at 19,443.50, up 37 points, or 0.19 percent, while, Sensex ended at 64,975.61, up 33 points, or 0.05 percent.
4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 29 points or 0.15 percent higher at 19,530, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. 
5/9Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world's two biggest oil consumers. Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.16 a barrel by 0145 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $75.94 a barrel. (AFP)
6/9Adani Ports, Apollo Hospital, Samvardhana Motherson, ZEE and a slew of other companies will announce their September quarter earnings today. (Agencies)
7/9The Indian rupee ended little changed against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking a strong American currency overseas. The local unit ended 1 paise lower at 83.27 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.26.
8/9Gold prices edged higher in early Asian hours on Thursday, helped by a dip in US Treasury yields, while investors looked forward to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clues on interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,953.74 per ounce by 0128 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 19 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,959.10.
9/9Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth 84.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought 524.47 crore worth of stocks on November 8, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
